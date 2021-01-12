City confirm new date for Millwall trip

Published: 10:38 AM January 12, 2021 Updated: 10:39 AM January 12, 2021

Christoph Zimmermann scored a header to reclaim the lead for Norwich City as they won 3-1 at Millwall in March 2019 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have confirmed the new date for their Championship trip to Millwall, following progression to the fourth round of the FA Cup.

The Canaries will head to The Den on Tuesday, February 2 for a 7pm kick-off in south London, with City also confirming that means the game will be available to view via their iFollow feed.

The change was needed following Saturday's 2-0 home win over Coventry in the FA Cup, which has set up a trip to Championship rivals Barnsely in the fourth round on the weekend of January 22-24, with details of that tie yet to be confirmed.

The draw was made on Monday night, with the fifth round draw also made to help with scheduling during a congested season, which offered up a home tie against Chelsea or Luton for the winner.

Millwall currently sit 17th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone, but they earned a 0-0 draw against the current leaders at Carrow Road in November.

The rearranged game will sit between City's home clash with Middlesbrough on Saturday, January 30 (12.30pm) and a trip to Swansea the following Saturday.

For Millwall the game sits between a match at Cardiff on the Saturday before and a home game against Sheffield Wednesday the following Saturday.

The Canaries won 3-1 at The Den in March 2019, during their Championship title-winning season, but famously slumped to a 4-0 defeat there in August 2017 during the early days of Daniel Farke's reign.