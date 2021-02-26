Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
The Norwich connections in reported US-led takeover of Ipswich

Chris Lakey

Published: 3:42 PM February 26, 2021    Updated: 4:07 PM February 26, 2021
Ipswich Manager Paul Lambert during the warm-up at Hull City

Could former Norwich boss Paul Lambert be out in the cold at Ipswich Town? - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

A former Norwich City player has been tipped to replace a former manager as part of an American takeover of Ipswich Town. 

A reports claims a group of investors led by Los Angeles-based businessman Brett Johnson is to buy the club for £17.5m. 

The Athletic claim under-fire manager Paul Lambert – who led Norwich to successive promotions and a place in the Premier League in 2011-12 – is to be replaced by former Wigan manager boss Paul Cook. 

Wigan Athletic manager Paul Cook gets his point across in a 1-1 Championship draw against Norwich Ci

Paul Cook - a former Norwich City player - is reportedly set to take over at Portman Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Cook had a brief spell at Norwich in 1988-89, having moved from Wigan. He made six appearances before joining Wolves. 

Lambert  - who had an acrimonious departure from Norwich in June 2012 when he left for Aston Villa - was appointed Ipswich manager in October 2018 but was unable to prevent relegation to League One. This season has seen them slide from top spot to 10th on the table. 

Current owner Marcus Evans has also come under fire from disgruntled Town fans, having taken over in 2007 and reportedly invested £100m. 

