Ex-City striker on the big threat to Canaries' top spot

Published: 5:00 PM February 9, 2021

Norwich City could be toppled off the top of the Championship table on Wednesday night.

City had a seven-point lead just three weeks ago, but that is now down to one – and Brentford need only a point at Reading tonight to take over pole position.

The Bees are a point behind Daniel Farke’s men, with a far superior goal difference.

Brentford’s leading scorer, Ivan Toney, has bounced back after a five-game barren run in front of goal with six in his last three outings to take his tally to 22 league goals this season.

Former Canaries striker Dean Ashton says Toney is more than just a goal scorer.

“He’s playing with better players now, and as a striker you’re only as good as your team-mates to some extent as he’s getting better service now,” said Ashton.

“But what’s impressed me most is that even when he stopped scoring for while, he was contributing, assisting, leading the line.”

Reading boss Veljko Paunovic has plenty of incentive too – a win would still leave the Royals in fourth, but close their own gap on Norwich to four points.

He said: "It’s a very important game of course, one of the most important in the season so far. But we don’t want to put that pressure on us.



"So while we are aware of the time of the season we are in – it’s a hard stretch of games coming up and the pressure is building, but we’re not going to put extra pressure on our shoulders.



"So we will give our all to try to win that game.



“We remain disciplined towards what we control. We look for improvement, we look to keep our minds on ourselves and our environment, wherever we can get better, look to upgrade our game. That’s the main focus for us.



"We are looking to go through this stretch of games and remain in the top six. We want to improve our position, of course, but we know the only thing we control is our performances and the preparation for the next opponent, the next game.”

The game is the only one in the Championship on Wednesday night, with third-placed Swansea’s attentions on an FA Cup fifth round tie at home to Manchester City.