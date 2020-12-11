Kick-off change as City's FA Cup tie against Coventry is selected for broadcast

Published: 5:27 PM December 11, 2020 Updated: 5:46 PM December 11, 2020

Mario Vrancic had put Norwich ahead but Coventry fought back to earn a Championship draw at Carrow Road last month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's FA Cup third-round tie against Coventry City has been moved to a midday kick-off after being selected for live television coverage.

BT Sport has selected the clash of the two Championship clubs as one of its 16 picks for fixtures to be shown across their platforms between Friday, January 8 and Monday, January 11.

That has seen the Sky Blues' trip to Carrow Road made a midday kick-off on Saturday, January 9, for coverage on BT Sport Extra Five. The BBC are showing eight of the third round ties live and the remaining eight will be shown live on The FA Player.

Coventry, promoted from League One last season under the stewardship of former Norwich striker Mark Robins, earned a 1-1 draw in Norfolk last month thanks to a goal in the 89th minute from striker Maxime Biamou.

A further 1️⃣6️⃣ #EmiratesFACup third round ties will be available to watch online thanks to @btsport and @BBCSport: pic.twitter.com/v03FVL8OOg — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) December 11, 2020

The clubs last met in the FA Cup in December 1999, when Coventry won 3-1 at Carrow Road in the third round when they were a top-flight side and Norwich were in the second tier.