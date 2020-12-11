Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Kick-off change as City's FA Cup tie against Coventry is selected for broadcast

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 5:27 PM December 11, 2020    Updated: 5:46 PM December 11, 2020
Mario Vrancic of Norwich scores his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Champion

Mario Vrancic had put Norwich ahead but Coventry fought back to earn a Championship draw at Carrow Road last month - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's FA Cup third-round tie against Coventry City has been moved to a midday kick-off after being selected for live television coverage.

BT Sport has selected the clash of the two Championship clubs as one of its 16 picks for fixtures to be shown across their platforms between Friday, January 8 and Monday, January 11.

That has seen the Sky Blues' trip to Carrow Road made a midday kick-off on Saturday, January 9, for coverage on BT Sport Extra Five. The BBC are showing eight of the third round ties live and the remaining eight will be shown live on The FA Player.

Coventry, promoted from League One last season under the stewardship of former Norwich striker Mark Robins, earned a 1-1 draw in Norfolk last month thanks to a goal in the 89th minute from striker Maxime Biamou.

The clubs last met in the FA Cup in December 1999, when Coventry won 3-1 at Carrow Road in the third round when they were a top-flight side and Norwich were in the second tier.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Canaries debate: Incomings and outgoings - what will Norwich City do in...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

McCallum unsure on whether Norwich will recall him from Coventry loan

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus