'There's definite progress being made for those who are willing to see it'

The efforts of Liam Gibbs can easily be overlooked - his performance against Huddersfield caught the eye - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The game at Hull a week ago was a perfect illustration of the effect of psychology in sport, both in terms of players and fans.

Having started the season well, and despite defending desperately for the first 30 minutes, Hull hung in and were eventually rewarded with one of the defensive lapses that have marred City’s early games, and thereafter they grew in confidence to boss the game until Marcelino Nunez’s superb free-kick threw City a lifeline.

City, on the other hand, had forgotten how to win and their confidence visibly evaporated, as did that of the travelling fans who were largely rendered silent until City’s goal, while Hull’s raised the roof.

While City dominated possession it was rather counter-intuitive on Dean Smith’s part to suggest that he couldn’t understand how they had only got a single point from the opening three games, when gifting goals and failing to take chances were the obvious reasons.

Consequently, Tuesday’s game desperately required a City win, ideally with a good underlying performance, and they delivered both.

To say that they battered Huddersfield would be an understatement, even if the final scoreline didn’t reflect that, but what was really encouraging to see was the fluidity of their play, something which actually wasn’t massively dissimilar to prime Farkeball.

Daniel Sinani - excellent in midweek - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

It was also a chance at redemption for two City players in particular. The first of these was Danel Sinani who arrived at Carrow Road last summer as something of a rough diamond and had ironically spent last season at Huddersfield who had an option to buy him outright.

I think a lot of people had expected him to move on again this season, but he was excellent on Tuesday and offered considerably more than the more highly-rated Milot Rashica has done this season.

The second was Josh Sargent, whose all-action performance in leading the line would probably have received more plaudits had it been produced by someone else.

The American has been written off by some and there is no doubt that his confidence in front of goal hit rock bottom after that dreadful miss against Brighton last season, but on Tuesday his athleticism, pace and strength in the air constantly unsettled the Huddersfield centre backs.

He took his goal well, and the way that he accelerated onto Kieran Dowell’s perfectly-weighted through ball left Tom Lees no choice but to pull him down and accept the inevitable red card.

It will have done wonders for his confidence and hopefully he can build on it going forwards.

Smith will also have been delighted with Liam Gibbs, who produced a composed performance and rarely misplaced a pass. Gibbs is the sort of player who often gets overlooked, but his positioning and link-up play were key to Dowell and Nunez getting the freedom to generate City attacks.

Midfield is clearly going to be a hotly-contested area this season, particularly when Isaac Hayden is also fit. Competition for places will be fierce, but given that it was undoubtedly the weakest element of City’s squad last season that is a huge positive.

The key now is to build on the win, because winning, like losing, is a habit. Clearly there are still issues to be resolved, both in terms of converting chances and conceding goals through individual errors or lapses in concentration, but there is definite progress being made for those who are willing to see it.

Everyone knows that the division is tough and that was shown again on Tuesday when Hull (another side that City apparently “should be beating”) went to Turf Moor and drew with Burnley to propel themselves into second place, but with squads still being finalised as Premier League clubs continue to collect the Championship’s star players it’s way too early to make hard and fast judgments about relative strengths.

Another tough game tonight, but for now let’s just enjoy that winning feeling!