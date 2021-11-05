'We’ll never get too disheartened or too down with any result' - Canaries defender

Max Aarons tangles with Stuart Dallas during the defeat to Leeds - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Max Aarons insists Norwich City players are not disheartened by recent form as they look to erase the memory of a home defeat to fellow strugglers Leeds.

It's back to London this weekend as City take on Brentford - a team that followed them up from the Championship last season.

But while the Bees have made an eye-catching start to life in the top flight, City have failed to get into first gear, with just two points from their opening 10 games.

Despite that, Aarons is confident things will change - starting in west London.

“One thing about this group, we’ll never get too disheartened or too down with any result,” he told the club's official web site.

“We know at this level, anything can happen on any day. It’s now about us getting those first three points of the season.

“I think once we get those three points, we’ll really kick on. It’s important we get that this weekend against Brentford.

“That’ll put us on five points and we’ll be back in and around it.”

City have spent the past week getting over the Leeds result.

“It was obviously disappointing. We knew the magnitude of the game beforehand and, against a team which wasn’t doing too well either, we thought they were there for the taking,” added the young defender.

“But, it’s disappointing. We have no other choice but to move on fast and onto an even bigger game now against Brentford. We win that one and hopefully everything starts looking up.”

“It felt like the result could have gone either way in the first half. You could feel it was tense and edgy at the start of the game, I couldn’t see the game being a draw. When we got it back to 1-1, I felt we could have gone on to win the game but disappointingly, they went on to win."

On a personal level, Aarons hasn't missed a minute of the Premier League campaign.

“I’ve played every minute so far and I feel each game I’ve grown and improved," he said. "But I’m not focused on personal gain, I just want to focus on helping the team as much as I can.

“I’m not bothered if I’ve played well and we’ve lost, I just want to contribute well enough going forward and defensively to help the team.”



