Published: 6:00 AM December 10, 2020

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke has been nominated for the Sky Bet Championship Manager of the Month award for November 2020 - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City captain Grant Hanley and head coach Daniel Farke have both been nominated for the Championship’s monthly awards for November.

Farke is nominated for Manager of the Month for the second successive month having led the Canaries to the top of the Championship despite an injury crisis.

City took 11 points from a possible 15 last month, including wins at Middlesbrough and Stoke, alongside a 1-0 win over Swansea and draws with Millwall and Coventry at Carrow Road.

The 44-year-old faces competition from Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray, Bristol City manager Dean Holden and Watford chief Vladimir Ivic.

Farke has only won the award once since arriving in England in 2017, which was for the Canaries’ form in November 2018, during a season which would end with the German lifting the Championship trophy.

Keeping three consecutive clean sheets at the start of the month has earned Hanley a nomination for Player of the Month as well – with the Scotland international having already won the votes of City fans for the club’s equivalent award.

The 29-year-old faces competition from Blackburn striker Adam Armstrong, Bournemouth forward David Brooks and Huddersfield midfielder Carel Eiting.

The winners of both awards are due to be announced on Friday morning.