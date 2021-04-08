Will it be sixth time lucky for Farke in latest City award nomination double?

Published: 6:00 AM April 8, 2021

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean is nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award for March - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Another month gone and another double nomination for Norwich City in the monthly Championship awards - but will it be sixth time lucky for head coach Daniel Farke?

The Canaries chief has been nominated for the Manager of the Month award for March, making it onto the shortlist for the sixth time in the seven months of the season so far.

Yet despite the Canaries being knocked from top spot just once since mid-November, Farke is yet to add to his solitary award from November 2018, during City's title-winning season.

This month the German is joined by Kenny McLean in being nominated for Player of the Month, which Teemu Pukki won for February, becoming the first nominated Norwich player to claim the award during this campaign.

Emi Buendia, Tim Krul and Grant Hanley have all had nominations earlier in City's excellent season, with Scotland midfielder McLean vying with Watford defender Francisco Sierralta, Barnsley midfielder Alex Mowatt and Bournemouth forward Arnaut Danjuma for the March award.

The nomination for the 29-year-old states: "Norwich’s success has been built on clean sheets – three in March - while not sacrificing their attacking flow.

"McLean has been pivotal, shielding his back four, winning battles all over the pitch and bursting forward to score against Blackburn."

Last month the Canaries followed home wins over Brentford and Luton with victories at Sheffield Wednesday and Nottingham Forest, then saw a nine-game winning streak ended by the 1-1 home draw with Blackburn in which McLean scored the opener.

Farke faces competition from Watford manager Xisco Munoz, Barnsley boss Valerien Ismael and Rotherham's Norfolk-born chief Paul Warne.

His nomination states: "A sixth successive monthly nomination for Farke perfectly illustrates the consistent brilliance of his table-topping team as they moved 14 points clear of third-placed Swansea with 13 points amassed from five unbeaten games."

Watford won all five of their games, Barnsley won four and drew one of six matches and Rotherham won two and lost one of three games as they battled Covid-19 issues.

MORE: Farke laughs off awards snub

The judging panel for Player of the Month comprises Sky Sports’ EFL expert Don Goodman, EFL communications director Mark Rowan and Sky Bet EFL trader Ivor Davies, who are joined by former Barnsley manager Danny Wilson to decide the managerial award.

Elsewhere, Canaries legend Wes Hoolahan is again nominated for the League Two Player of the Month award, which he won in January, as the 38-year-old playmaker continues to play a crucial role in Cambridge United's title chase.

The winners of the awards are due to be announced on Friday morning.