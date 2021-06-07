Opinion

Published: 11:09 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 11:15 AM June 7, 2021

Emi Buendia at Villa Park in 2019, celebrating with Norwich City fans after winning the Championship title - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

"It's better to have loved and lost than to have never loved at all," was among the many emotional messages from supporters as Norwich City confirmed Emi Buendia is on his way to Aston Villa.

Canaries fans had been braced for the bad news after it emerged on Saturday that a deal understood to be worth an initial £33million, potentially rising to £38m and with a sell-on clause, had been agreed with Villa.

This morning City confirmed a club-record deal had been agreed with their Premier League rivals for the Championship Player of the Season, with his medical set to be completed after Argentina's game in Colombia on Tuesday.

As the Norwich supporters begin coming to terms with the big-money sale of a star player following promotion to the top-flight as champions, attentions are swiftly turning to how Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke can reinvest the money.

The Argentine joins the likes of Chris Sutton, Darren Eadie, Craig Bellamy, Dean Ashton and James Maddison in leaving the club for a big fee and leaving City supporters searching for a new hero.

