Norwich City asked BK8 to remove posts as fans question new sponsor

Mark Armstrong

Published: 11:52 AM June 7, 2021    Updated: 2:30 PM June 7, 2021
Norwich City asked BK8 to remove social media posts after receiving criticism from supporters over their content following their announcement as the club's new shirt sponsor.

Whilst many fans understand the need for the club to maximise revenue streams and the fact that gambling firms offer the most money, it is BK8's various social media channels showing scantily clad young women, plus videos hosted by male presenters with the women carrying out activities with a clear sexual innuendo.

The BK8 main Instagram account has since been taken down upon the request of the Canaries although their YouTube channel remains live.

A Norwich City spokesman said: "Norwich City are aware of a series of marketing posts across the social media accounts of our new principal partners, BK8.

"The club worked swiftly with BK8 to remove the posts following the announcement of the new partnership. These posts and marketing do not align with the wider Norwich City vision and values and we will be reviewing our due diligence process going forward."

