Norwich City asked BK8 to remove posts as fans question new sponsor

Published: 11:52 AM June 7, 2021 Updated: 2:30 PM June 7, 2021

BK8 have been announced as Norwich City's new principal partner and shirt sponsors - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Norwich City asked BK8 to remove social media posts after receiving criticism from supporters over their content following their announcement as the club's new shirt sponsor.

Whilst many fans understand the need for the club to maximise revenue streams and the fact that gambling firms offer the most money, it is BK8's various social media channels showing scantily clad young women, plus videos hosted by male presenters with the women carrying out activities with a clear sexual innuendo.

The BK8 main Instagram account has since been taken down upon the request of the Canaries although their YouTube channel remains live.

A Norwich City spokesman said: "Norwich City are aware of a series of marketing posts across the social media accounts of our new principal partners, BK8.



"The club worked swiftly with BK8 to remove the posts following the announcement of the new partnership. These posts and marketing do not align with the wider Norwich City vision and values and we will be reviewing our due diligence process going forward."

Here’s how fans reacted on social media...

So today we confirmed we sold our best player & announced a new shirt sponsor with an Asian betting firm with 200 twitter followers and an Instagram page that is basically soft porn... It's not even midday 😂 #ncfc — FUT Canary (@FutCanary) June 7, 2021

Within an hour of the sponsorship being announced, Norwich fans have done more background checks then the whole club, shambles. #NCFC — Jack💛💚 (@ncfcjackk) June 7, 2021

Its 11 o clock on a monday morning, and losing our best player to aston villa is still not whats causing outrage. Club's a joke. Hope this helps. #ncfc — JohnCanary (@JohnTheCanary) June 7, 2021

.@NorwichCityFC have had a shocker of morning. I have no issues with a betting company, but their online profile is so sleazy & embarrassing 🤦🏼‍♂️😂 #ncfc — Gabelli (C) 🇮🇹 (@IanGabelli) June 7, 2021

All the good work #ncfc have done with the community, all the great messages they put out about inclusivity and equality…



For the sake a few extra grand they could easily get a shirt sponsor that matches those views. — Rob Butler (@BobRutler) June 7, 2021

It really isn't good enough that a club that prides itself on it's family focus aligns itself with someone who chooses to advertise in that manner #ncfc #BK8 — Andrew (@At_3_PM) June 7, 2021