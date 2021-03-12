Daniel Farke - five nominations in a row ... and a big fat zero of wins

Published: 6:00 AM March 12, 2021

Daniel Farke has missed out of the Championship manager of the month award – again.

The Canaries boss has been nominated for the last five of this season's six monthly awards, but has yet to win a single one - remarkable at a time when he has guided the Canaries to a commanding 10-point lead at the top of the Championship table.

The absence of another bauble for the trophy cabinet won’t keep him awake at night.

But either the gods have conspired against him almost every month this season, or someone at HQ doesn’t like him...

Farke has won the monthly award just once – in November 2018 as he led City to the Championship title. At the end of the season, the sponsors selected their team of the season and named as its manager... Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder.

So the City boss is used to leaving others to enjoy posing with the Sky Bet trophy – and this month it is the smiling visage of Mick McCarthy which gets that particular honour.

It’s perhaps hard to argue against McCarthy, who has taken Cardiff City to the fringes of the play-offs.

The blurb which accompanied his nomination said: “Has made an astounding impact in south Wales, re-igniting Cardiff’s promotion ambitions as they collected 19 points from a possible 21. His man-management skills were evident in his handling of mercurial, if fitful, midfielder Harry Wilson.”

McCarthy said: “It’s a lovely feeling to have won this on the back of the unbeaten run we had through the month. It’s a reflection on the players, TC (assistant, Terry Connor) and the staff we have at the club. You don’t win these awards without them.

“The players have done everything we’ve asked of them and have responded really well. It’s a nice feeling for everyone at the club as it means we’ve been doing alright, doesn’t it?”

Danny Wilson, who chairs the manager of the month judging panel, said: "What a fantastic turn in fortunes Mick has overseen at Cardiff; 19 points from a possible 21 has them banging on the play-off positions’ door."

The timing of McCarthy’s award will be notable for those who enjoy schadenfreude at the expense of our friends down the road at Ipswich. McCarthy was bombed out by Marcus Evans in the summer of 2018, Town fans clearly having had enough of the gruff Yorkshireman demeanour as well as the results.

But as the Paul Lambert rolled inexorably towards the inevitable earlier this month, more than a few were wishing McCarthy had never gone. At least they were in the Championship then.









THIS SEASON’S WINNERS AND LOSERS...

September

Winner: Veljko Paunovic (Reading). Nominated: Steve Cooper (Swansea), Dean Holden (Bristol City), Jason Tindall (Bournemouth).

October

Winner: Neil Warnock (Cardiff). Nominated: Daniel Farke (Norwich), Valerien Ismael (Barnsley), Veljko Paunovic (Reading).

November

Winner: Vladimir Ivic (Watford.) Nominated: Daniel Farke (Norwich), Dean Holden (Bristol City), Vladimir Ivic (Watford), Tony Mowbray (Blackburn).

December

Winner: Thomas Frank (Brentford). Nominated: Daniel Farke (Norwich), Valerien Ismael (Barnsley), Alex Neil (Preston).

January

Winner: Steve Cooper (Swansea). Nominated: Daniel Farke (Norwich), Steve Cooper (Swansea), Tony Mowbray (Blackburn), Veljko Paunovic (Reading).

February

Winner: Mick McCarthy (Cardiff). Nominated: Daniel Farke (Norwich), Valerien Ismael (Barnsley), Mark Warburton (QPR).



