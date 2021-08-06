Canaries get two more live TV dates

Published: 4:29 PM August 6, 2021

Norwich City have had two live TV dates added to their schedule - Credit: PA

Two Norwich City games have been selected for live TV coverage.

City's Premier League trip to Chelsea on Saturday, October 23 has been moved from a 3pm kick-off to 12.30pm and be will broadcast on BT Sport.

The home game against Leeds United, which had been scheduled for 3pm on Saturday, October 30, will now take place at 2pm on Sunday, October 31. The match will be shown live on Sky Sports.

City's opening game of the season, against Liverpool on August 14, is being shown live on Sky Sport, kick-off 5.340pm