Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries make bid for Peterborough ace

Published: 8:16 AM January 28, 2021 Updated: 8:19 AM January 28, 2021

Stuart Webber has been sporting director at Norwich City since 2017. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have reportedly had a £700K bid rejected for Peterborough United youngster Flynn Clarke.

The Peterborough Telegraph have reported that the Posh hierarchy have dismissed City’s bid as derisory and rate the 18-year-old as highly as James Maddison when he was that age. Norwich paid around £3m for Maddison from Coventry in 2016 before selling him to Leicester City for a club record £22m.

The Telegraph claim Norwich offered £300K initially before more than doubling that over the weekend with a number of add-ons attached.

However, Peterborough rate the player highly and have stood firm in the face of the Canaries’ interest so far.

Clarke, seen as a ‘number 10’ at London Road, has scored three goals in five starts and made his Football League debut aged 17 against Hull City earlier this season. He also scored three goals in three group games in this season’s Papa John’s Trophy.

Norwich have forged a strong reputation for developing young players and it is hoped their record over recent seasons may prove tempting to Clarke, who was recently called up to the Scotland Under-19 squad.

Clarke’s agent is Integral Sports Management, whose head of football operations is former Posh player Mark Arber, whose father, Bobby works for City as a scout.