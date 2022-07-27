Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Ex-Norwich City winger on the move

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:26 AM July 27, 2022
Updated: 11:44 AM July 27, 2022
Norwich City v Arsenal U21s League Cup tie at Carrow Road, Josh Murphy playing for Norwich. PHOTO BY

Former Canary Josh Murphy has joined Oxford United - Credit: Archant

Former Norwich City winger Josh Murphy has signed for Oxford United. 

The 27-year-old was released by Cardiff City at the end of last season and has signed a two-year deal with Karl Robinson's League One club. 

“I had options from other clubs, but when I had the chance to come in and train with the manager I saw it as a no-brainer,” said Murphy, who scored 12 goals in 90 league appearances for the Canaries before departing for Cardiff for £11m four years ago. 

“We get on really well, he’s a terrific man-manager so it was something I wanted to get done. 

“Just from being in the building I’ve got a really good vibe from the place. 

“It was something we could agree on quite quickly and right now I feel this is the best place for me to be.” 

Murphy had been on trial at Reading earlier this month and started training with United last week. 

“I’ve been working on my fitness and hopefully it won’t be long until I’m fully match-fit,” he said. 

“It’s definitely an important time, I haven’t had a lot of football over the last couple of seasons. 

“Now it’s a chance for me to stamp my authority and kick on. 

“I’m excited, I’ve got that fire in my belly to do well for the club and myself so I’m hoping for a great season.” 


