Canaries keeper sent out on loan

Published: 6:01 PM September 24, 2021 Updated: 6:06 PM September 24, 2021

Norwich City goalkeeper Archie Mair has joined League One promotion hopefuls Lincoln City on loan.

It's understood the arrangement was put in place provisionally prior to the summer transfer window closing on August 31 but hasn't been announced until now due to a wrist injury.

The Scotland Under-21 international was on loan at King’s Lynn Town last season and made 23 appearances in the National League.

That was brought to an early conclusion in March but was swiftly followed by the youngster signing a new Canaries contract until 2024, with a club option for a further year.

City’s sporting director Stuart Webber had been pleased with the way the keeper’s loan had been progressing, saying in February: "We are delighted with how Archie has done.

“It is a great place for a 19-year-old goalkeeper to go and play, in the National League - he has so many crosses he has to deal with and shots on goal.

“He is almost getting a crash course in being a goalkeeper in getting hit, and all those sorts of things, on crosses and things like that, so it is brilliant for him."

Mair has represented Scotland throughout the age groups and made his U21 debut in a friendly in June, playing all of a 3-2 win over Northern Ireland.

The 20-year-old was signed from Aberdeen in 2019 and was named on the bench for two Premier League games during his first season with City, playing regularly for the under-23s.

His move follows a deadline day loan exit for fit-again keeper colleague Aston Oxborough, who joined National League side Barnet for the season.

Jon McCracken has been working closely with City’s first-team keepers, with the experienced Michael McGovern providing cover for Tim Krul and Angus Gunn.

Joe Rose and recent signing Dylan Berry have been featuring for the under-23s, with Dan Barden on loan at Livingston after his first-team appearances last season and Sam Blair in non-league with Bury Town.