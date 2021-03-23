Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Injury forces Canaries keeper to pull out of Wales U21 squad

David Freezer

Published: 5:53 PM March 23, 2021
Daniel Barden of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Cardiff City Stadium

Academy keeper Daniel Barden helped Norwich City to a Championship win at Cardiff in January - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City goalkeeper Daniel Barden will not be earning his first Wales Under-21s cap this week, as the youngster has picked up an injury.

The 20-year-old's four senior appearances for the Canaries this season had earned him a first U21s call-up ahead of a friendly against the Republic of Ireland in Wrexham on Friday.

However, the Welsh FA posted an update on Twitter this afternoon to say that Barden has withdrawn from the squad due to injury, without providing any further details.

The towering Welshman will return to Norfolk for assessment, with senior goalkeepers Tim Krul and Orjan Nyland away on international duty and Michael McGovern still recovering from hamstring surgery at the start of the year.

Another City youngster is set to be involved in Friday's friendly though, with keeper Sam Blair joining Canaries defender Andrew Omobamidele in the Ireland U21s squad.

Click here for the full schedule of City players potentially in international action

