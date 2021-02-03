Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Canaries see their advantage cut as Brentford leapfrog Swansea

Chris Lakey

Published: 10:05 PM February 3, 2021   
Brentford manager Thomas Frank, whose team have narrowed the gap on leaders Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City saw their lead at the top of the Championship table cut to four points after Brentford's 3-2 win at home to Bristol City.
The Bees moved into second place, one point ahead of Swansea, who host the Canaries on Friday night - and both have a game in hand over Daniel Farke’s men.
Brentford were behind after three minutes when Zak Vyner gave City a surprise lead.
But former Norwich City midfielder Sergi Canos levelled matters in the 27th minute with a right-footed strike.
Ivan Toney then put the hosts ahead five minutes after the half-time interval and 15 minutes later Brentford were in control after a third goal, from Saman Ghoddos.
It was a nervous ending for Brentford, though, with substitute Nahki Wells pulling a goal back for the visitors in the final minute of normal time.
While Norwich head to south Wales on Friday, Brentford have a trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.
In Wednesday night’s only other Championship fixture, Paul Warne’s Rotherham made up ground on fellow Championship strugglers Derby as they claimed a vital 3-0 win.
 

