Canaries see their advantage cut as Brentford leapfrog Swansea

Published: 10:05 PM February 3, 2021

Norwich City saw their lead at the top of the Championship table cut to four points after Brentford's 3-2 win at home to Bristol City.

The Bees moved into second place, one point ahead of Swansea, who host the Canaries on Friday night - and both have a game in hand over Daniel Farke’s men.

Brentford were behind after three minutes when Zak Vyner gave City a surprise lead.

But former Norwich City midfielder Sergi Canos levelled matters in the 27th minute with a right-footed strike.

Ivan Toney then put the hosts ahead five minutes after the half-time interval and 15 minutes later Brentford were in control after a third goal, from Saman Ghoddos.

It was a nervous ending for Brentford, though, with substitute Nahki Wells pulling a goal back for the visitors in the final minute of normal time.

While Norwich head to south Wales on Friday, Brentford have a trip to Middlesbrough on Saturday afternoon.

In Wednesday night’s only other Championship fixture, Paul Warne’s Rotherham made up ground on fellow Championship strugglers Derby as they claimed a vital 3-0 win.

