Norwich v Leeds - all you need to know

Norwich City celebrate their third goal on the way to a 3-1 victory at Elland Road in February, 2019 - the last time the teams met - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City host Leeds United in a Sunday lunchtime clash. Here’s a look at all you need to know about the game...





Kick-off: Sunday, 2pm

Current form

Norwich: 20th. Last five: L-L-D-D-L

Leeds: 17th. D-L-W-L-D

Ben Gibson - suspended for the game after his red card at Chelsea - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Injury news

City will be without Ben Gibson, suspended for one game after two yellows against Chelsea last weekend. Fellow centre-back Christoph Zimmermann is out for several weeks after undergoing ankle surgery. Todd Cantwell will sit out the game. Sam Byram is back in training after a 20-month absence with a hamstring injury, but not yet ready for a playing return.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips is fit after calf and hip issues, Jamie Shackleton should be available, but Patrick Bamford, Luke Ayling, Robin Koch are all out.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Leeds

"Each and every game presents a chance. Leeds have done fantastic in the last two years. Perhaps the last few weeks have not been great for them, but we are very respectful of them. We know with this home game, against a team in the bottom half of the table, we want to deliver the points."

Leeds United manager Marcelo Bielsa - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Marcelo Bielsa on City

"I'm not in the best position to evaluate the opponents. It's a team you can see in two parts in the competition. In the first half of their games they wanted to be protagonists and in the second half they have tried to be solid defensively. That defeat to Chelsea was linked to being a man down and sometimes the difference with the big teams is difficult to shorten in the Premier League. A team, when they lose so heavily, they multiply the efforts so a similar defeat does not happen in their next game."

Mario Vrancic - on target twice in the last meeting between the teams - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The last time they met

(February 2, 2019)

Leeds 1 City 3

Two goals from Mario Vrancic sandwiched a Teemu Pukki strike, before Patrick Bamford’s late consolation for the hosts. Sweet revenge for City, who’d lost 3-0 at home to Leeds earlier in the season. City ended the season top of the Championship table, while Leeds were third - beaten by Derby in the play-off semi-finals.

Match referee Anthony Taylor - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee

Anthony Taylor

First game in charge of City since a defeat at Watford on July 20, last year. A week ago he was in charge of one of the most extraordinary matches in Premier League history games – Liverpool’s 5-0 demolition of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

How you can follow the game

It’s live on on Sky Sports Main Event from 2pm as well as broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League, where there will be build-up from 1pm.

You can also follow it at pinkun.com