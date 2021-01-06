Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with Chelsea winger

Published: 1:58 PM January 6, 2021

Norwich City have been linked with a move for Chelsea winger Lucas Piazon.

The Canaries are reportedly monitoring the 26-year-old, who is currently on loan at Rio Ave in the Portuguese top-flight, along with Stoke City and Bordeaux.

Italian football website www.tuttomercatoweb.com claim Norwich could make a move for the Brazilian with Chelsea set to recall the player from his loan spell.

Piazon scored two goals in eight appearances this season for Rio Ave, where former Norwich City full-back Ivo Pinto is currently plying his trade.

It seems unlikely Norwich would make a move for the player when they are so well stocked in the forward areas.

A move would only appear likely should Emi Buendia or Todd Cantwell head for pastures new this window although the club have made it clear they don’t expect any major departures this month.

Piazon has had a string of loan spells whilst at Chelsea with stints at Malaga, Vitesse Arnhem, Eintracht Frankfurt, Fulham and Chievo.

Piazon knows he hasn’t got a future at Stamford Bridge and it’s a matter of when, not if, he will be sold.

He said in an interview in October: "After a certain point the connection is no longer beneficial for both parties.

“At first, I felt really good. I went through the U-23s, got to the first team and, even in the first loans, I felt Chelsea had expectations and interest in me.

“I believed I could come back and have opportunities at any time.

“Later, as time passed, I became just another business for them.

"They send me out on loan with the expectation of selling me and making some money with me. I think that’s more or less what they think.”