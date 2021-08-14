Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

NCFC v LIV: All you need to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 12:00 PM August 14, 2021   
Sadio Mane of Liverpool scores his sides 1st goal during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, No

Sadio Mane scores Liverpool's winner the last time the Reds played at Carrow Road - in February 2020 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City host Liverpool in their opening game of the new Premier League season. Here's a few things you need to know...

Andrew Omobamidele of Norwich during the Pre-season friendly match at St. James's Park, NewcastleP

Andrew Omobamidele has been suffering from tonsillitis - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Team news

Przemyslaw Placheta is out, still feeling the effects of Covid. Young central defender Andrew Omobamidele has had tonsillitis in recent days so is a doubt. Otherwise, Daniel Farke has to decide on the fitness levels of some of those who have seen little or not pre-season action.

Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones (concussion) and Andy Robertson (ankle). Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson may also be held back as they continue to build up fitness following a later return to pre-season. Summer signing Ibrahima Konate awaits his competitive debut for the club.

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Pre-season friendly match at St. James's Park, Newcastle

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Liverpool

"We are facing a world class club, with world class players, a world class manager and world class fans. For Liverpool it is not that easy for them to bring in players better than they already have. I think they had a fantastic signing with Konaté. He is top class. It is a big challenge. We are not the favourite in this game, but it will be like this for the majority of games and we have worked so hard to get these opportunities."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp before the Premier League match at Old Trafford, Manchester. Picture

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp - Credit: PA

Jurgen Klopp on Norwich

Most Read

  1. 1 PRESSER: City v Liverpool - Cantwell fit, Omobamidele a doubt
  2. 2 NCFC v Liv: Klopp on 'sensational' City transfer business
  3. 3 City boss eyes more signings
  1. 4 WINDOW WATCH: City transfer news and views ahead of Liverpool
  2. 5 Farke plans cheeky Klopp request
  3. 6 Norwich City youngster goes out on loan
  4. 7 Pukki still searching for top gear after Covid diagnosis
  5. 8 WATCH: PAOK release 33-minute goodbye video to 'Golden Boy' Tzolis
  6. 9 NCFC v Liverpool: Can Farke outwit Jurgen Klopp?
  7. 10 Iwan Roberts: Time to get rid of these millstones

"A good start is important but we wouldn't stop if we couldn't start well. That's the case. I love to win the first game but I think it would be disrespectful to talk about these kind of things before we face Norwich even."

Max Aarons of Norwich, Sadio Mane of Liverpool and Andrew Robertson of Liverpool in action during th

Max Aarons in possession during the game against LIverpool at Carrow Road last year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met

February 15, 2020

Norwich 0 Liverpool 1

A 78th-minute goal by Sadio Mane settled the issue. It meant Liverpool were a staggering 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City - Norwich were bottom, seven points from safety.

Referee Andre Marriner during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture by Paul Ches

Referee Andre Marriner - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee

Andre Marriner

Showed only one red card last season - something of an achievement. Last officiated a Norwich game on November 8, 2019, - a 2-0 home defeat to Watford when he sent off Christian Kabasele for a second yellow.

:

Kick-off - and how can I watch?

5.30pm - the game is live on Sky Sports. Unlike last season in the Championship, the matches won’t be streamed on the club’s digital platform.

You can follow it all on pinkun.com

Prediction: The horrible bit. Hoping City fans will drive their team on to an upset, but can't really see it - a brave 0-2




Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Daniel Farke in the dug-out after City concede their second goal against Derby. Picture: Paul Cheste

Premier League 'buffer zone' sees City fans shunted from regular seats

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City sign Christos Tzolis.

Norwich City vs Liverpool | Opinion

'He knew Tzolis' - Winger a long-term target for City chief

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Norwich City sign Christos Tzolis.

Norwich City Transfer News | Video

CONFIRMED: City complete signing of Tzolis

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Philip Billing of Bournemouth and Lukas Rupp of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship ma

Norwich City Transfer News

'I would like to stay' - City midfield target rules out Cherries exit

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus