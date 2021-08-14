NCFC v LIV: All you need to know
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City host Liverpool in their opening game of the new Premier League season. Here's a few things you need to know...
Team news
Przemyslaw Placheta is out, still feeling the effects of Covid. Young central defender Andrew Omobamidele has had tonsillitis in recent days so is a doubt. Otherwise, Daniel Farke has to decide on the fitness levels of some of those who have seen little or not pre-season action.
Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones (concussion) and Andy Robertson (ankle). Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson may also be held back as they continue to build up fitness following a later return to pre-season. Summer signing Ibrahima Konate awaits his competitive debut for the club.
Daniel Farke on Liverpool
"We are facing a world class club, with world class players, a world class manager and world class fans. For Liverpool it is not that easy for them to bring in players better than they already have. I think they had a fantastic signing with Konaté. He is top class. It is a big challenge. We are not the favourite in this game, but it will be like this for the majority of games and we have worked so hard to get these opportunities."
Jurgen Klopp on Norwich
Most Read
- 1 PRESSER: City v Liverpool - Cantwell fit, Omobamidele a doubt
- 2 NCFC v Liv: Klopp on 'sensational' City transfer business
- 3 City boss eyes more signings
- 4 WINDOW WATCH: City transfer news and views ahead of Liverpool
- 5 Farke plans cheeky Klopp request
- 6 Norwich City youngster goes out on loan
- 7 Pukki still searching for top gear after Covid diagnosis
- 8 WATCH: PAOK release 33-minute goodbye video to 'Golden Boy' Tzolis
- 9 NCFC v Liverpool: Can Farke outwit Jurgen Klopp?
- 10 Iwan Roberts: Time to get rid of these millstones
"A good start is important but we wouldn't stop if we couldn't start well. That's the case. I love to win the first game but I think it would be disrespectful to talk about these kind of things before we face Norwich even."
Last time they met
February 15, 2020
Norwich 0 Liverpool 1
A 78th-minute goal by Sadio Mane settled the issue. It meant Liverpool were a staggering 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City - Norwich were bottom, seven points from safety.
Referee
Andre Marriner
Showed only one red card last season - something of an achievement. Last officiated a Norwich game on November 8, 2019, - a 2-0 home defeat to Watford when he sent off Christian Kabasele for a second yellow.
Kick-off - and how can I watch?
5.30pm - the game is live on Sky Sports. Unlike last season in the Championship, the matches won’t be streamed on the club’s digital platform.
You can follow it all on pinkun.com
Prediction: The horrible bit. Hoping City fans will drive their team on to an upset, but can't really see it - a brave 0-2