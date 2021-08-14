NCFC v LIV: All you need to know

Published: 12:00 PM August 14, 2021

Sadio Mane scores Liverpool's winner the last time the Reds played at Carrow Road - in February 2020 Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City host Liverpool in their opening game of the new Premier League season. Here's a few things you need to know...

Andrew Omobamidele has been suffering from tonsillitis - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Team news

Przemyslaw Placheta is out, still feeling the effects of Covid. Young central defender Andrew Omobamidele has had tonsillitis in recent days so is a doubt. Otherwise, Daniel Farke has to decide on the fitness levels of some of those who have seen little or not pre-season action.

Liverpool will be without Curtis Jones (concussion) and Andy Robertson (ankle). Thiago Alcantara and Jordan Henderson may also be held back as they continue to build up fitness following a later return to pre-season. Summer signing Ibrahima Konate awaits his competitive debut for the club.

Norwich head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Liverpool

"We are facing a world class club, with world class players, a world class manager and world class fans. For Liverpool it is not that easy for them to bring in players better than they already have. I think they had a fantastic signing with Konaté. He is top class. It is a big challenge. We are not the favourite in this game, but it will be like this for the majority of games and we have worked so hard to get these opportunities."

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp - Credit: PA

Jurgen Klopp on Norwich

"A good start is important but we wouldn't stop if we couldn't start well. That's the case. I love to win the first game but I think it would be disrespectful to talk about these kind of things before we face Norwich even."

Max Aarons in possession during the game against LIverpool at Carrow Road last year - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met

February 15, 2020

Norwich 0 Liverpool 1

A 78th-minute goal by Sadio Mane settled the issue. It meant Liverpool were a staggering 25 points clear of second-placed Manchester City - Norwich were bottom, seven points from safety.

Referee Andre Marriner - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee

Andre Marriner

Showed only one red card last season - something of an achievement. Last officiated a Norwich game on November 8, 2019, - a 2-0 home defeat to Watford when he sent off Christian Kabasele for a second yellow.

Kick-off - and how can I watch?

5.30pm - the game is live on Sky Sports. Unlike last season in the Championship, the matches won’t be streamed on the club’s digital platform.

Prediction: The horrible bit. Hoping City fans will drive their team on to an upset, but can't really see it - a brave 0-2











