'I won't be getting lost any more' - Cantwell on life at Bournemouth

Canaries loan player Todd Cantwell says he is is getting used to change – on the pitch and off it – at Bournemouth.

The 24-year-old has got to grips with a new playing position as is settling in well in Dorset, despite an early incident where he strayed out of position and got lost on a local beach.

Cantwell has made six Championship appearances for the Cherries, where manager Scott Parker has him operating as a box-to-box midfielder rather than the number 10 role he played at Carrow Road.

"It's been enjoyable," Cantwell told DorsetLive.

"It's been an adaption. One reason is that I was coming into a team I hadn't played in before. The second point is the position; I've never really played there before. And thirdly, the players I'm playing with didn't necessarily know my movements, and I didn't necessarily know theirs.

"But I'm six games in and that block has gone. I feel I'm now becoming a lot more comfortable with my team-mates and the surroundings, in the sense of knowing where to be, where they want me and where I want them. I'm starting to feel a lot more comfortable with my match fitness as well.

"Now is the part where, hopefully, you start to see the best side of me. And I know I've shown snippets so far, but I've definitely got a lot more to come."

Cantwell’s early days at Bournemouth saw him getting lost on a beach, but he says he has found his bearings.

"I've settled in well," he said. “I've found some lovely areas here and I've been exploring a little bit... and I won't be getting lost any more."

"She (his mum) loves the area. To be fair, all my friends and family that have come down to visit me, which I've had quite a few, all say they love it. They say the place suits me and fits me. I'm really happy here."

Todd Cantwell in Championship action for Bournemouth - Credit: PA

Cantwell looks to be out of the picture at Norwich, having dropped out of, firstly, Daniel Farke’s plans, and then Dean Smith’s. A move to the south coast would seem an ideal fit.

"Yeah, there are definitely worse places to sign,” he said. “I am really enjoying myself and right now, the target is clear. We desperately want promotion. I think if we continue to play and continue to have the support we've had - I felt the support on Saturday (at home to Derby) was paramount to our victory as well.

"We felt we had 12 players out there. I can't stress how important it is to have the home fans making it feel like you've got 12 players, because that can be the difference between smothering another team, finishing another team and ultimately getting the important three points."