Published: 2:53 PM May 13, 2021 Updated: 2:59 PM May 13, 2021

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum says he 'can't thank this club enough' after a season of regular Championship football at Coventry City.

The left-back helped the Sky Blues to achieve a mid-table finish after promotion from League One, with a final position of 16th and 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

After an eight-season stint below the second tier, Coventry have secured a second season in the Championship under the leadership of former Canaries striker Mark Robins, and are poised to return to the Ricoh Arena in their hometown after ground-sharing at St Andrew's Stadium with Birmingham City for the past two campaigns.

"And that’s a wrap," the 20-year-old posted on Instagram. "Some season we have had, fully deserved retention to keep the club where it belongs.

"The support from everyone involved has been unreal. I can’t thank this club enough for what it’s done for me."

McCallum joined Norwich in January 2020 in a deal reportedly worth around £3.5million when the club were still in the Premier League, so remained with Coventry on loan to help win the League One title - which was decided on points-per-game due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He featured during pre-season last summer and made his Canaries debut at Luton in September as an under-strength team were beaten 3-1 in the first round of the League Cup, starting and playing 86 minutes.

But with Xavi Quintilla signed on loan from Villarreal, McCallum was allowed to return to Coventry for the campaign and made 41 Championship appearances, the majority of which were starts as a left wing-back, and contributed a goal and two assists.

It's not clear yet whether McCallum is looking at another year out on loan, following City's promotion to the Premier League and the return of Quintilla to Villarreal, but he is under contract until 2024.

The Canaries are hoping that Sam Byram will recover from over a year out injured during pre-season, to provide competition and cover for Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis at left-back, but the 27-year-old hasn't played since February 2020 following two hamstring operations.