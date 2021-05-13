Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

City loanee so grateful to Coventry for Championship experience

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 2:53 PM May 13, 2021    Updated: 2:59 PM May 13, 2021
Coventry City's Sam McCallum during the Sky Bet Championship match at the St. Andrew's Trillion Trop

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum was a regular Championship starter for Coventry this season - Credit: PA

Norwich City loanee Sam McCallum says he 'can't thank this club enough' after a season of regular Championship football at Coventry City.

The left-back helped the Sky Blues to achieve a mid-table finish after promotion from League One, with a final position of 16th and 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

After an eight-season stint below the second tier, Coventry have secured a second season in the Championship under the leadership of former Canaries striker Mark Robins, and are poised to return to the Ricoh Arena in their hometown after ground-sharing at St Andrew's Stadium with Birmingham City for the past two campaigns.

"And that’s a wrap," the 20-year-old posted on Instagram. "Some season we have had, fully deserved retention to keep the club where it belongs.

"The support from everyone involved has been unreal. I can’t thank this club enough for what it’s done for me."

McCallum joined Norwich in January 2020 in a deal reportedly worth around £3.5million when the club were still in the Premier League, so remained with Coventry on loan to help win the League One title - which was decided on points-per-game due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He featured during pre-season last summer and made his Canaries debut at Luton in September as an under-strength team were beaten 3-1 in the first round of the League Cup, starting and playing 86 minutes.

But with Xavi Quintilla signed on loan from Villarreal, McCallum was allowed to return to Coventry for the campaign and made 41 Championship appearances, the majority of which were starts as a left wing-back, and contributed a goal and two assists. 

It's not clear yet whether McCallum is looking at another year out on loan, following City's promotion to the Premier League and the return of Quintilla to Villarreal, but he is under contract until 2024.

Most Read

  1. 1 Huddersfield decide to release former Canaries midfielder
  2. 2 Tettey returns to Rosenborg after emotional Canaries exit
  3. 3 Ipswich Town youngster told he can leave - could City revive interest?
  1. 4 'So appreciated' - Transfer expert claims Arsenal interested in City star
  2. 5 Alex Neil believes fans got him wrong on Maddison
  3. 6 Boost for overseas fans as Canaries confirm 2022 membership details
  4. 7 'I'm really disappointed' - boss' message for Canaries ace
  5. 8 City must keep Buendia vultures at bay this summer, says Sutton
  6. 9 David Hannant: The unofficial alternative end of season awards
  7. 10 Excitement among fans as Canaries reveal stadium return hopes

The Canaries are hoping that Sam Byram will recover from over a year out injured during pre-season, to provide competition and cover for Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis at left-back, but the 27-year-old hasn't played since February 2020 following two hamstring operations.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Kenny McLean of Norwich suffers a knee injury and has to leave the match during the Sky Bet Champion

Opinion

Mark Armstrong: Cruel blow for McLean could hasten City transfer business

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Kenny McLean of Norwich and Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke at the end of the Sky Bet Championship m

Opinion

What is the current state of play in Norwich City's midfield?

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Preston Interim Head Coach Frankie McAvoy during the Sky Bet Championship match at Deepdale, Preston

Video

Former City coach becomes permanent Preston boss

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich, Callum Styles of Barnsley and Carlton Morris of Barnsley in action during the

'We've got our ticket' - Morris happy for City and fired up for play-offs

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus