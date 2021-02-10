Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Norwich toppled from top spot after Brentford victory

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 9:09 PM February 10, 2021    Updated: 9:13 PM February 10, 2021
Brentford's Josh Dasilva scores their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship

Brentford's Josh Dasilva scores his side's second goal of the game at Reading - Credit: PA

Norwich City's long hold on top spot in the Championship is over.

The Canaries slipped to second on Wednesday night after Brentford's 3-1 win at Reading.

It means City - who went top after beating Middlesbrough in November - are now second, two points behind the Bees and two points ahead of Swansea, who have a game in hand.

Reading took the lead through a Lucas Joao penalty on 24 minutes but Josh Dasilva levelled it up before the interval.

Dasilva got his second four minutes from time with Ivan Toney putting the icing on the cake with a third two minutes later for the new leaders.

You may also want to watch:

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Norwich City know the Championship chasers are closing in as the promotion race enters the decisive stage

Video

Can City exploit weaknesses in promotion rivals?

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Max Aarons of Norwich City and Conor Hourihane of Swansea City battle for the ball during the Sky Be

Your Posts

Solving the number 10 dilemma is key for City

Zanonia Taylor

Logo Icon
Paddy McNair of Middlesbrough and Teemu Pukki of Norwich in action during the Sky Bet Championship m

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why City can't worry about keeping up with noisy neighbours

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Former Rochdale boss and Norwich City player Tony Collins has died, aged 94

City pioneer Tony Collins dies

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus