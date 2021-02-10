Norwich toppled from top spot after Brentford victory

Published: 9:09 PM February 10, 2021 Updated: 9:13 PM February 10, 2021

Brentford's Josh Dasilva scores his side's second goal of the game at Reading - Credit: PA

Norwich City's long hold on top spot in the Championship is over.

The Canaries slipped to second on Wednesday night after Brentford's 3-1 win at Reading.

It means City - who went top after beating Middlesbrough in November - are now second, two points behind the Bees and two points ahead of Swansea, who have a game in hand.

Reading took the lead through a Lucas Joao penalty on 24 minutes but Josh Dasilva levelled it up before the interval.

Dasilva got his second four minutes from time with Ivan Toney putting the icing on the cake with a third two minutes later for the new leaders.