Published: 6:00 AM May 4, 2021

Kieran Dowell is eager to maintain his momentum as he begins to find form and fitness - just as the season is coming to an end.

Dowell made two top-flight appearances for Everton as a youngster and five goals in nine games helped the Canaries seal promotion and the Championship title.

"I can’t wait for it," he said. "I’ll be thinking about it all summer, trying to stay fit and getting ready for it."

The 23-year-old had Championship loans at Nottingham Forest, Derby, Sheffield United and Wigan before winning promotion with Norwich. He is used to minimal summer rest though, due to his England youth experiences.

In 2017 he was winning the U20 World Cup, in 2018 he scored the winner in the final as the U21s won the prestigious Toulon Tournament and in 2019 he was part of the squad which exited the U21 Euros at the group stage.

“I don’t think I really need a rest, I’m usually on England duty and then last summer, with Covid, it was a three-week break," he continued.

“This will be about a seven- or eight-week break, so I don’t know what I’ll do with myself!

"I’ll definitely keep doing stuff during the off-season.”

Dowell has started City's last nine games after an ankle injury had ruined the first half of his campaign.

“They probably haven’t been perfect performances but my role in the team is to contribute and create, stuff like that," he said, as he stepped away from the title party at Carrow Road.

“The basic stuff is there, I just haven’t played a lot of football this season so it’s about sort of rounding those edges and getting those perfect performances."

Having scored twice during the 4-1 win over Reading on Saturday, Dowell also said that he was really enjoying playing for Daniel Farke, adding: “He’s a top manager. I knew from when I first met him before the season had ended last year that I wanted to come here and work for him.

“I’d heard great things about him and I’ve seen it first-hand since I’ve been here.

“His trust with creative players is really good, he likes to have that trust. You’re allowed to make mistakes and express yourself, which has been really nice for me.”