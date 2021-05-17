City hold all the cards to keep Premier League vultures at bay, says Ashton

Published: 12:00 PM May 17, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Dean Ashton believes the Canaries are in a “brilliant position” to keep their prized assets this summer.

The likes of Emi Buendia, Max Aarons and Todd Cantwell have been heavily linked with moves away but Ashton believes Norwich can resist those overtures if the money isn’t right.

Sporting director Stuart Webber admitted the club may have to cash in on one of their stars but City are in a strong negotiating position. Buendia and Aarons are under contract until 2024 and Cantwell 2022 with the option of another year and Ashton says it is the Canaries that hold all the cards.

“It’s massively important they try and keep these players,” said Ashton, who scored seven goals in 16 top-flight appearances for City after a £3m move from Crewe in 2005. “If you let someone like Emi go then you’re not going to replace him for what it would cost and even then, who is going to be available that’s as good as Emi?

“I think it would take a monumental bid to prise him away, which I’m not ruling out because of just how good he has been but I think what Norwich were brilliant at when they went down is that they’ve got players under contracts and they’re in a good financial position that they can make the decisions.

“I think they are in the same position again so I think they have got to try and stay as strong as possible and try to keep as many of the top players as they can.

Max Aarons returns to Norwich City's starting line-up against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Everyone wants to play in the Premier League – it's a lot easier to try and get the players to stay because they know they’re going to be playing week in, week out in the Premier League.”

Ashton would like to see Norwich re-sign Oliver Skipp from Tottenham after the youngster played such a starring role at the heart of the Canaries’ midfield this season.

The 20-year-old's immediate future is uncertain with much riding on who Tottenham appoint as their new manager. Skipp is currently recovering from a broken foot sustained in the 4-1 win over Reading, and Ashton believes that could work in Norwich’s favour.

Ashton said: “Because Skipp has picked up this injury he’s going to miss all of pre-season – will that hamper his Spurs chances?

“He knows if he comes to Norwich, they will be happy for him to get himself fit and he’ll play.

Norwich City would like to keep Ollie Skipp for another season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“Whereas at Tottenham, if he’s not able to show a new manager in pre-season what he’s about, they might not be as keen and does he just want to sit on the bench? I’m certainly not ruling out Skipp coming back but it’s who you go and get.

“However, Norwich and Stuart Webber have shown that they might have their eyes on someone none of us have thought about or even heard of that can come in and produce.”

Ashton believes re-signing Skipp or a replacement for the midfielder could be a deciding factor in the club’s survival prospects in the Premier League.

“Who are they going to get to play in that role because for me that is the key role – that defensive midfield role is the biggest key to Norwich’s success in the Premier League next season – that and the two centre backs.

“The way Norwich play lends itself to the full backs getting high and when they lose possession last time in the Premier League the top sides just cut right through the middle of us.

“That is the key signing – that central midfield role is massive.”

Ashton believes Norwich are in a much better position to attack this Premier League campaign than the last time they came up in 2019.

“They are not going to change the way they play – Daniel Farke has shown that over the last few years and I don’t think they should,” he added. “I think what they have done is really refine what they are good at, which is going forward. When they’re keeping possession it’s not just doing it for the sake of it.

“It feels this season that there has been a real purpose to their possession to make sure they are playing forward and maybe not taking as many risks as they did a couple of seasons ago.”