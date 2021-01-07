City target former Villa keeper Nyland

Exclusive

Norwich City are interested in signing former Aston Villa goalkeeper Orjan Nyland but face competition from other Championship clubs.

The Canaries are hoping to add a free agent option to their goalkeeping department after deputy Michael McGovern suffered a significant hamstring injury which is set to sideline him for 3-4 months.

Nyland has emerged as a target for City, although they won't be alone in trying to sign the 30-year-old Norwegian international this month.

McGovern's injury and Tim Krul's recent comeback has accelerated the search for an experienced understudy, with Nyland's name being discussed by City as a potential short-term option.

Whether the Canaries can persuade the Norwegian to sign for the club remains to be seen, especially as they won't be able to promise first-team football with Krul being considered first-choice.

Nyland signed for Aston Villa in 2018 from German side Ingolstadt in 2018 and made eight appearances for Dean Smith's side in the Premier League last season. He was involved in a controversial incident where he carried the ball over the goal-line against Sheffield United in June, only for Hawkeye to miss the incident.

He departed Villa Park through mutual consent after falling down the pecking order as Emiliano Martinez joined from Arsenal. He did feature in the EFL Cup win over Burton Albion back in September.

Since leaving the Midlands, Nyland has undergone back surgery in November to clear up a long-term issue, but is understood to be fit and raring to go should an opportunity present itself this month.

In an update posted via his Instagram account, Nyland said: "After dealing and playing with pain over such a long time, I’m happy that the procedure went really well and that I’m feeling great.

"I’ll be back stronger than ever. A special thanks to (spinal surgeon) Dr Damian Fahy at Fortius Clinic for the help!"

City boss Daniel Farke confirmed earlier this month that City would be in the market for an additional option between the sticks, but the new goalkeeper won't simply be making up the numbers.

“It would make sense to do some business. If it is possible," Farke said.

"We won’t take just anyone to make up the numbers. We have younger keepers here but if we can find a reliable option, a good experienced option, then we will try to pull the trigger. If not, we go with our own lads.

"It is our responsibility to have a closer look and prepare for all scenarios. You cannot expect to go further on with no injuries to the keepers.

"Even a small muscle injury in this league can mean six or seven games out. For Tim, it has been even longer than that.”