City players greeted by special messages from fan groups
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
There were personalised messages of congratulations awaiting the Norwich City players as they returned to training this morning.
Each of Daniel Farke's players had a commemorative card waiting alongside their kit and boots as they arrived at the Lotus Training Centre to prepare for Tuesday night's potential title decider against Watford on Tuesday evening.
Supporter groups Along Come Norwich and Barclay End Norwich had been at the forefront of the work to improve the atmosphere and matchday experience at Carrow Road prior to the Covid-19 pandemic, including green and yellow flags being distributed before games and organised displays to mark special occasions.
The Canaries have had to press on without supporters since the Premier League returned from its initial three-month suspension in June of last year, with relegation confirmed behind closed doors.
Aside from four pilot games during the first half of the season when a small amount of Carrow Road season ticket holders were allowed to attend, City have bounced back to the Premier League successfully but in empty stadiums for the majority of the campaign.
So with promotion confirmed at the weekend, the fan groups wanted to ensure the City players felt the love of their supporters from afar, working in conjunction with club staff.
For example, their message to goalkeeper Tim Krul concluded: "You're a special goalkeeper, and have been even more extraordinary this season than two years ago.
"But it's the heart you play with on top of your countless crucial saves that make you a keeper we will remember forever. Thank you."
Light-hearted appeals for Max Aarons to reject interest from bigger clubs and for Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp to return next season also feature, with messages to Emi Buendia and Dimitris Giannoulis written in Spanish and Greek respectively.
Todd Cantwell was told: "It's hard to put into words how proud Norwich City fans are of you. One of our own, Norfolk born and bred, not only in our team but one of its stars."
The classy messages continue with top scorer Teemu Pukki's card starting: "A happy Teemu Pukki means a happy Norwich City. If you're smiling, so are we."
- Click here to read all of the messages sent to the City players on the ACN website