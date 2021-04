Published: 11:07 AM April 7, 2021

Jordan Hugill, right, celebrates with Przemyslaw Placheta after firing Norwich 7-0 up against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's players have been savouring their moment and sharing the excitement with supporters on social media following a spectacular 7-0 thumping of Huddersfield.

Argentine maestro Emi Buendia described it as a "perfect night"ย after scoring once and setting up three of the goals with a scintillating display of creative talent, taking his tallies to 12 goals and 15 assists for the season.

Right-back Max Aarons described the performance as "unbelievable"ย having played a prominent part in the build-up to Buendia teeing up Todd Cantwell for the fourth goal and then teed up Jordan Hugill for the seventh, with his third assist of the campaign.

While centre-back Ben Gibson, who is currently out injured after ankle surgery, hailed the display as "probably the most one-sided football game Iโ€™ve ever seen".

The victory extended an unbeaten run to 12 matches and leaves Daniel Farke's squad on the verge of an immediate Premier League return, which could be sealed with a win at Derby on Saturday.

That would need Brentford and Swansea to not win their matches, at Preston and Millwall respectively - but with a 17-point gap to third it is now a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' for the leaders, before they can focus on beating Watford to the title.