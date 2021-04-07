Published: 11:07 AM April 7, 2021

Jordan Hugill, right, celebrates with Przemyslaw Placheta after firing Norwich 7-0 up against Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's players have been savouring their moment and sharing the excitement with supporters on social media following a spectacular 7-0 thumping of Huddersfield.

Argentine maestro Emi Buendia described it as a "perfect night" after scoring once and setting up three of the goals with a scintillating display of creative talent, taking his tallies to 12 goals and 15 assists for the season.

Right-back Max Aarons described the performance as "unbelievable" having played a prominent part in the build-up to Buendia teeing up Todd Cantwell for the fourth goal and then teed up Jordan Hugill for the seventh, with his third assist of the campaign.

While centre-back Ben Gibson, who is currently out injured after ankle surgery, hailed the display as "probably the most one-sided football game I’ve ever seen".

The victory extended an unbeaten run to 12 matches and leaves Daniel Farke's squad on the verge of an immediate Premier League return, which could be sealed with a win at Derby on Saturday.

That would need Brentford and Swansea to not win their matches, at Preston and Millwall respectively - but with a 17-point gap to third it is now a matter of 'when' rather than 'if' for the leaders, before they can focus on beating Watford to the title.