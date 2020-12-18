Published: 1:40 PM December 18, 2020

Norwich City are reportedly tracking the contract situation of Emiliano Marcondes, left, pictured in action against the Canaries for Brentford earlier this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are reportedly among the clubs paying close attention to the contract situation of Brentford's attacking midfielder Emiliano Marcondes.

The Daily Mail claim the Canaries are alongside Championship rivals Nottingham Forest and Queens Park Rangers in tracking the 25-year-old, whose deal with the Bees is due to expire at the end of this season.

Marcondes, a former Denmark U21 international, emerged from the youth system of Nordsjaelland and flourished with 17 goals and nine assists while playing mostly as a striker to help secure third place in the Danish top flight in 2017.

He joined Brentford in January of 2018 but after a slow start to life in England, failing to score in his first 25 Championship appearances, he returned to Denmark on loan for the second half of the 2019 campaign.

Marcondes helped Midtjylland - who are also owned by Brentford owner Matthew Benham - seal the 2019 Superligaen title with two goals in two assists in 12 games.

He returned to Brentford for the second half of the 2019-20 Championship season and enjoyed more success in midfield roles, racking up two goals and seven assists in 25 games in the Championship, being introduced an hour into the play-off final defeat to Fulham at Wembley.

The Dane has continued to play regularly for Thomas Frank this season, starting 13 of his 19 appearances in all competitions, scoring once and assisting twice, playing mostly as a central midfielder.

The Mail report that talks about a new contract have been held but that Norwich, QPR and Forest have been alerted to a cut-price deal being possible in January.

VERDICT: A technical and skilful player used to a similar possession-based style who you could see potentially fitting into City's squad, at Championship level.

Would seem an unlikely option for a Canaries squad preparing for the Premier League, if the good start to the season can be built upon, but more viable as a Championship signing.

If he were to leave the Bees next summer and Norwich are still in the second tier, then Oliver Skipp is likely to return to Tottenham and both Mario Vrancic and Alex Tettey are due to be out of contract.

So midfield options could well be a focus, particularly as missing out on promotion would mean the likes of Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell could be sold if Premier League interest arrived.

Marcondes would seem to fit the profile of a player that sporting director Stuart Webber and City's scouting team would be keeping an eye on though, as a possible bargain. Joining in January seems less likely however.