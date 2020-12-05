Norwich City v Sheffield Wednesday - all you need to know

Published: 6:30 AM December 5, 2020

Teemu Pukki is back ion the frame for the game against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich will look to start another unbeaten run when they host struggling Sheffield Wednesday – in front of 2,000 supporters at Carrow Road.

Here’s all the key points ahead of the game...

Emi Buendia - fit to face the Owls - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Team news

Teemu Pukki is available for the Canaries after missing the last two games with a hamstring problem. Emi Buendia is also fit. Still out are: Tim Krul, Lukas Rupp, Todd Cantwell, Bali Mumba, Jordan Hugill, Adam Idah, Xavi Quintilla, Sam Byram, Kieran Dowell, Kenny McLean and Onel Hernandez.

Wednesday will be without Liam Shaw, who was shown a straight red in the 1-1 draw at home to Reading in midweek. Massimo Luongo was shown his fifth yellow card in the same game so is also out.

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - looking forward to seeing fans inside Carrow Road again - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke on Tony Pulis

“I am really looking forward to seeing Tony again. It is always a pleasure. He has so much experience and knowledge about the game,. He carries himself with pride and dignity and I love to have a chat with him. He is so educated about football and the fire is still burning. You can see that how he is on the touchline. It is unbelievably tough to break down a Tony Pulis side.”

Sheffield Wednesday manager Tony Pulis - Credit: PA

Wednesday boss Tony Pulis on curious times

"I like Carrow Road; it’s a smashing ground and stadium and the atmosphere is always very good. There’ll be 2,000 there. t’s strange times for me having been in the game for a long, long time. My recollection of walking out at Swansea I was thinking ‘where is the crowd?’ It was like a reserve game."

Around 1,000 fans saw Norwich City play Preston in a test event - more will be inside for the game against Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Talking point: the fans’ return

Carrow Road will welcome a maximum of 2,000 fans. The ground did host a test event in September for the game against Preston, which ended in a 2-2 draw. Much has been said about the effect fans can have on their team's fortunes - certainly their absence was said by some to have been a factor during City's dismal Project Restart, which led to relegation. “My players have a big responsibility to represent the yellow shirt. But so too the 2,000 inside the stadium,” said Daniel Farke. “I want them to bring the noise of 30,000."

Former Canaries' loan favourite Jordan Rhodes could feature against his old team - Credit: PA

Familiar face...

Jordan Rhodes is likely to be in the Wednesday squad. Rhodes was a popular figure at Carrow Road during a season-long loan spell in 2018-19, when he scored six goals in nine starts and 27 appearances off the bench to help City to the League One title. There has often been talk of a return, but that seems unlikely now.

Mario Vrancic celebrates a famous equaliser the last time City played Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time

April 19, 2019

City 2 Stiepermann 19, Vrancic 90) Wednesday 2 (Forestieri 33, Fletcher 53)

The Canaries had already secured a play-off place, but were keen to clinch an automatic spot. Marco Stiepermann’s early goal was cancelled out by a stunning strike by Fernando Forestieri and when Steven Fletcher put Wednesday ahead with a controversial ball that when he appeared to use his hand, it didn’t look good. But Super Maric Vrancic struck a brilliant free-kick seven minutes into time added on.

Referee

Jarred Gillett – first visit to Carrow Road but was in charge when City won 3-1 at Bristol City at the end of October.

Fans

For the first time since the test event against Preston on September 19, a limited number of supporters will be allowed to watch the game. Tickets have been made available to season ticket holders and all fans will be homed in the South Stand, with socially distanced seating allocated.

How can I watch the game?

The match is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow. Non-season ticket holders can watch the match on iFollow as well, by purchasing a £10 match pass.

Prediction

City need to forget midweek and go again – Wednesday are second from bottom and winless in five – although four have been drawn as Tony Pilis steadies the ship. It will be tough – 1-0 to the Canaries.