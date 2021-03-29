Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Canaries should make move for Everton striker

Author Picture Icon

Mark Armstrong

Published: 9:56 AM March 29, 2021   
File photo dated 15-09-2017 of Bournemouth's Josh King.

Could City make a move for Bournemouth striker Josh King this summer? - Credit: PA

Norwich City should make a move for Josh King this summer, according to former Premier League striker Noel Whelan. 

Whelan claims King could be the perfect foil to City’s star man Teemu Pukki in the top-flight next season. 

King is currently on loan at Everton but there are reports the Toffees are unlikely to offer the Bournemouth striker a deal beyond the summer. 

The 29-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and could supplement the Canaries’ front line options according to Whelan. 

“Josh King has probably still kept his name out there for other teams to take that opportunity,” Whelan told Football Insider. 

“Norwich might be a good one for him. They’re always looking for players in that kind of style of play. Someone who can run in behind alongside Teemu Pukki. 

“That might be a way forward for him. It might give the opportunity to Josh King to be back in the Premier League. A chance to kickstart his career off again.” 

Most Read

  1. 1 Krul reveals his City mission
  2. 2 WATCH: Historic moment for Hernandez as he nets first Cuba goal
  3. 3 Pukki closes in on Litmanen in bid to be leading Finland goalscorer
  1. 4 Sorensen reflects on 'surreal' season with Norwich City
  2. 5 Norwich City transfer rumours: Roma ready to revive Aarons interest
  3. 6 ‘It’s funny how football works’ - McAvoy gears up for City reunion
  4. 7 City old boy Jackson spot on as Linnets battle back
  5. 8 Canaries keeper keeps it clean for the Dutch
  6. 9 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries linked with Dutch centre back
  7. 10 Spud Thornhill: Why we don't need Robbie Savage back at Carrow Road

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich and Sam Gallagher of Blackburn Rovers in action during the Sky Bet C

'We have good depth' - Zimbo will be ready to step in for City

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
The Nest 1

Video

The Nest another example of Norwich City's commitment to the community

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Ben Gibson will miss the rest of Norwich City's season after suffering ankle ligament damage

Updated

Injured Gibson out for the season

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell of Norwich City at Cardiff

Opinion

Robin Sainty: How City have ridden through some choppy waters

Robin Sainty

person
Comments powered by Disqus