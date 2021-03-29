Canaries should make move for Everton striker
- Credit: PA
Norwich City should make a move for Josh King this summer, according to former Premier League striker Noel Whelan.
Whelan claims King could be the perfect foil to City’s star man Teemu Pukki in the top-flight next season.
King is currently on loan at Everton but there are reports the Toffees are unlikely to offer the Bournemouth striker a deal beyond the summer.
The 29-year-old is a free agent at the end of the season and could supplement the Canaries’ front line options according to Whelan.
“Josh King has probably still kept his name out there for other teams to take that opportunity,” Whelan told Football Insider.
“Norwich might be a good one for him. They’re always looking for players in that kind of style of play. Someone who can run in behind alongside Teemu Pukki.
“That might be a way forward for him. It might give the opportunity to Josh King to be back in the Premier League. A chance to kickstart his career off again.”
