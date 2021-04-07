Published: 6:06 PM April 7, 2021 Updated: 6:25 PM April 7, 2021

Norwich City skipper Grant Hanley in action during the 7-0 thrashing of Huddersfield - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Keeping a clean sheet was crucial for Norwich City after racing into a 5-0 lead against Huddersfield - so skipper Grant Hanley was feeling particularly proud after making his 100th Canaries appearance.

The Terriers did show some spirit, with a header hitting the post and Tim Krul forced into two good saves, but they couldn't prevent the Championship leaders from increasing their lead to 7-0 after a scintillating display of attacking football.

City could be promoted if they win at Derby on Saturday, if Brentford and Swansea fail to win at Preston and Millwall respectively, so the Scotland defender already had his eye on that clash with the Rams.

"It’s important we set that standard because it’s difficult to know how to act when you’re 5-0 up at half-time," explained Hanley.

“It’s not a situation the players have been in before so it’s just about keeping that level of concentration and professionalism, keep going, because it could have been a horrible second half.

“If we’d come out and been a bit sloppy, maybe conceded early and conceded another and end up winning 5-2, it puts a bit of a dampener on it.

“But coming out and scoring another couple just builds on that confidence and builds going into Saturday."

To captain such a memorable triumph, the first time Norwich have ever enjoyed a seven-goal winning margin in the second tier, made Hanley's 100th appearance a memorable occasion - even if injuries kept the August 2017 signing waiting to reach that landmark.

“You know what I’m like, I’m not really one for being emotional, but it is nice, something that I am proud of," added the skipper.

"I’m proud of playing for this club. It’s nice to get to a milestone like that.”

The 7-0 romp punished an injury-hit Huddersfield squad ruthlessly, finally handing out the thrashing that the division's dominant leaders have been searching for throughout the season.

"A good night and at times this season we have threatened to do that and not quite done it," Hanley continued.

“But we know with the quality that we’ve got in the squad, the amount of possession we have and the amount of chances we have in games, that at some point that was going to happen.

“It’s just another three points on the road to where we want to be."