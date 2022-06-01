Norwich City's skipper's World Cup heartbreak

Grant Hanley’s World Cup dream is over after Scotland were beaten by Ukraine on an emotionally-charged night at Hampden Park.

The Scots went down 3-1 in a thrilling semi-final play-off – the visitors’ first match since their country was invaded by Russia in February.

Less than five weeks after suffering relegation from the Premier League, Hanley has now seen his hopes of playing in the World Cup in Qatar in the winter shattered on home soil.

The Canaries skipper almost put the Scots ahead on 18 minutes but headed Andy Robertson’s corner just over the bar.

But Andriy Yarmolenko clipped the ball over keeper Craig Gordon to give Ukraine the lead on 33 minutes and a second goal just after half-time took the wind out of Scotland’s sails. Home hopes were lifted when Callum McGregor pulled a goal back but Ukraine put the icing on their cake in time added on with a third goal.

Ukraine now face a play-off final against Wales on Sunday with a place in Qatar the prize.

Hanley will now have to be content with Scotland’s Nations League campaign, which begins against Armenia next Wednesday.

Despite the season having wound up, it is still a busy time for City players - Przemysław Płacheta is with the Poland squad but didn’t feature in the 2-1 Nations League win over Wales in Wroclaw on Wednesday night.

Plenty of others are set to see international games in the coming days. Milot Rashica is with Kosovo in Cyprus on Thursday night, with Dimitris Giannoulos with Greece in Northern Ireland.

On Friday, Max Aarons will be with the England Under-21s in the Czech Republic, Tim Krul is on duty with the Dutch in Belgium and Onel Hernandez will be with Cuba in Guadeloupe.

Teemu Pukki is set to lead the Finnish frontline at home to Bosnia and Herzegovina on Saturday – and all before a second round of matches next week.