Norwich sporting director Stuart Webber has confrontation with fans

Author Picture Icon

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:16 PM April 23, 2022
Updated: 7:33 PM April 23, 2022
New Norwich City head coach, Dean Smith, at the press conference at Carrow Road, with Stuart Webber,

Canaries sporting director Stuart Webber was shouted at by fans outside Carrow Road today. Webber (left) is pictured with head coach Dean Smith. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Norwich City's sporting director Stuart Webber was involved in angry scenes with supporters after today's 3-0 defeat against Newcastle.

It is understood Webber had attempted to get to his car parked outside the Main Stand, but was then subjected to abuse from a small section of fans protesting outside.

In a video posted on social media, the sporting director can be seen being ushered back into the stadium by his wife, and executive director, Zoe Ward as fans shouted abuse towards him.

Webber could be seen engaging with the group gathered outside the Main Stand directors' entrance.

Some of the fans had a banner criticising the running of the club, with one saying 'No Ambition, No Fight'.

Webber has come in for criticism on social media before and after the defeat following an interview published on Saturday in the Times newspaper where he said: "My life is not to appease Norwich fans."

The mood of City's supporters was made much worse by the latest depressing loss, which keeps the club bottom of the Premier League and even closer to relegation.

The club have no plans to make any official comment.

