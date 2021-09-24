City star pencils in Anthony Joshua night out after Everton clash

Published: 11:44 AM September 24, 2021 Updated: 11:55 AM September 24, 2021

Norwich City defender Brandon Williams - on loan from Manchester United - has a job to do at Everton before watching Anthony Joshua's big fight - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City defender Brandon Williams is hoping to land a double knockout on Saturday.

Williams, on loan from Manchester United, has his sights set on a successful day out at Everton, when City are looking to end their duck and win their first point of the Premier League season at the sixth attempt.

Then, if all goes well, he wants to get down to London to watch the big fight – when British heavyweight superstar Anthony Joshua takes on Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“I’m going to try and get to the fight as well, after the Everton game, seeing how that goes,” said Williams.

“I really love boxing. I follow boxing because I’ve got some family members that are in the boxing scene so hopefully I can get to that, but we’ll see.”

Williams’ immediate concern will be at Goodison Park, and he revealed in an interview with Sky Sport, how City head coach Daniel Farke has been working with him on the training ground.

Brandon Williams has been worked hard by Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

“It’s been really good to learn a new playing style and he’s been making me stay out on the pitch to work on things and he knows what I need to improve on,” he said. “I know what I need to improve on so it is about getting those things right and getting the experience.

“I thought it was the right time to come here and to work on me and get my experience and to prove I can go full season with no injuries, hopefully, and play each and every game to show that I have got the fitness, because when you play for a club like Man United you are playing during the week and then you play the weekend and you need to be available for these games. So I think that’s really important for me. But at United, I have a long contract there and hopefully I can play well this season, go back and who knows what.”