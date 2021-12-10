City's new faces are a hit with Pukki

Teemu Pukki says the change of management at Carrow Road has benefited his game - with scoring opportunities on the increase.

The Finn is City's top scorer with five goals - three of which have come in his last five games.

And while he was sad to see Daniel Farke depart, new head coach Dean Smith and assistant Craig Shakespeare appear to be getting the best out of the City dangerman.

"The gaffer has come into this team and been brilliant," he said. "We’ve been improving our game and it’s been a good change. It’s always sad for a manager to be sacked, so I hope all the best for Daniel in the future, but it was a new start for us and it’s looking good. Like I said, there’s still work to do.

“We’ve been creating more chances under them, so I’ve been really happy about that. There were some games at the beginning of the season where we didn’t really create chances.

"As a striker, you need that and I think we’ve been improving game by game. The Newcastle game, if you play with one player more, you need to win it, so that was probably our worst game in November with the new manager, so there’s still stuff to improve.

“Wolves are often in the Europe positions in the league and we were the better team in that game and we should’ve got three points in that game as well, so it tells us we have the potential and if we play at our best level then we can really compete against the bigger teams, so I believe we have what it takes to win loads of points in December. There are many games this month and it’s a really hectic period but we need to be ready and prepared to fight for all the points.”

Pukki scored 11 goals in the Premier League two seasons ago but says it's all about the team. not new targets.

“I never put any targets before the season, but I’m happy I could help the team to get some points with my goals and I hope I can keep doing that,” he said. “If I pass that number, I’ll be really happy about it, but many games to go and I still need to be on my best level to score in this league. It’s never easy.”

Pukki was speaking to the club's official web site after winning the fan-voted War Paint for Men Player of the Month award for November, a month when he scored three goals - a penalty against Brentford, a header against Southampton and a volley against Newcastle United.

“[The volley against Newcastle] is probably the nicest goal I’ve scored," he said. "It was a tough game, even though we were one player up for most of the game. We didn’t create so many chances, but I was really happy that it went in. It was a nice goal and probably the nicest one I’ve scored, so I’m really happy about that goal.

“The header [against Southampton] isn’t something I do so often, so I was happy to score a header after a while. They were some important goals as well to get us the points, so I’m happy I could help the team. I don’t think they’ll let me take free-kicks yet!”

In November, City took eight points from 12.

“The players showed their skills more and I think it’s easier when the team is playing better,” Pukki said.

"The old boys who have been here longer, we also stepped up and then it’s easier for the new guys to do the same. It’s looking good at the moment, but I think we still need to step up our game if we want to really compete at this level. In December, there are a lot of games and we want to get as many points as we can, so there’s room to improve our game still.”



