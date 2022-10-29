Pink Un+ Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Norwich v Stoke - a few things you might need to know

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:30 AM October 29, 2022
File photo dated 08-10-2022 of Alex Neil. Stoke are set to pick from the same squad when they host R

Former Norwich City boss Alex Neil will be back in the Carrow Road technical area - Credit: PA

Norwich City face former boss Alex Neil and his Stoke side at Carrow Road - CHRIS LAKEY takes a look at a few things you might need to know ahead of kick-off


Manager 

Alex Neil 

Well-known in these parts as the man who took Norwich City into the Premier League via the play-offs in 2015 – just a few months after taking over from Neil Adams. Left in March 2017 and later took the reins at Preston and then, in February, at Sunderland, where the fans were expecting great things... until the 41-year-old jumped ship and headed for the Potteries. 

Why change? 

Stoke have sacked manager Michael O’Neill

Michael O'Neill - sacked by Stoke - Credit: PA

It just wasn’t working for Michael O’Neill, who had lost three of his first five games this season to leave Stoke 21st in the table. Being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Morecambe didn’t help. His last game in charge was a 1-0 home loss to Sunderland – and Alex Neil. 

How’s it going then? 

Coventry City's Jamie Allen scores their side's first goal of the game against Stoke

Stoke lost at home to Coventry last weekend - Credit: PA

Well, they’re not 21st any more... four wins, three draws and four defeats has taken them to 17th place in the Championship. Not exactly new manager bounce, but Stoke are suffering a familiar problem – they just find it hard to take points off of struggling teams, although that point seems to irk Neil. After the defeat to Coventry a week ago he said: “People keep saying this and it's really irritating me. Rotherham and Coventry are, for different reasons, as hard as Sheffield United and Norwich because it's a different skillset to beat these teams. Ultimately we haven't done enough to beat those teams. We should be the last people at the moment to look at those teams and say it's a great opportunity. The fact is, we didn't win.” 

Who’s under most pressure? 

Dean Smith. The fans are restless. Very restless. Neil has some leeway given he’s had only 10 matches in charge of a club which, with all due respect, hasn’t got the same expectations as Norwich. 

Current form is ugly for Norwich though... 

Norwich: L-L-L-D-L (one point from a possible 15) 

Stoke: D-W-W-L-L (seven points from a possible 15 

Current positions

Norwich: Seventh

Stoke: 17th

Last time we met 

2020-21 (Championship) 

February 13, 2021 

City                   4      Stoke 1 

Cantwell 5                Powell 61 

Pukki 44, 80pen 

Buendia 64 

November 24, 2020 

Stoke                2       City 3 

Campbell 69            Buendia 18 

Collins 79                 Pukki 27, 57 

Beware... 

Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 4th goal against Stoke

Teemu Pukki - can he repeat his scoring heroics against Stoke? - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Teemu Pukki tormented Stoke the last time these teams met in the Championship. He scored four in the two games in 2020-21, taking his tally to five in the last three meetings with the Potters. His odds to score first today are 9/2. 

Star man 

Stoke City's Dwight Gayle

Stoke City's Dwight Gayle - Credit: PA

Dwight Gayle 

Fourteen starts and no goals... hardly the makings of a star man. But this is Norwich and every time he has started against City, he hasn’t lost. Scored a hat-trick for Newcastle in September 2016, when City went down 4-3. Gayle is 33 years old, but has enough about him to cause problems. 

Verdict 

One of those games when all eyes are on the sidelines as well as the field of play. Scrutiny will be on Dean Smith. Only a win will do for City – and they’ve taken just a point in their last three games at Carrow Road. Tough to call, but fill that glass – 1-0 to the Canaries. 

