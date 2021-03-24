Published: 9:39 PM March 24, 2021 Updated: 9:54 PM March 24, 2021

Norwich City star Teemu Pukki continued his brilliant personal form this evening, as he scored twice as Finland began their World Cup qualification campaign with an exciting 2-2 home draw with Bosnia & Herzegovina.

Pukki had the hosts' best chance of the first half in just the seventh minute after being sent through on goal, only for his shot to be saved by the legs of the Serbia keeper.

That followed an early effort that flew wide and the 30-year-old saw another shot saved shortly before the break but it remained 0-0 at half-time.

The match burst into life in the second half though, with Barcelona midfielder Miralem Pjanic turning in the rebound after his penalty was saved in the 55th minute.

Within three minutes Finland had hit the bar and the ball was headed into Pukki's path, who met the ball on the volley to fire into the bottom-left corner with a controlled left-footed finish.

It then started to transform into another special night in Helsinki for the former Schalke and Celtic striker though, nothing his 13th goal in 11 games for club and country - and his 26th in 43 overall.

It was classic Pukki as well, being set on the counter-attack by substitute Joel Pohjanpalo and beating his marker for pace to go clean through on goal before calmly finishing low past the exposed keeper.

However, Bosnia spoiled the party when they found an equaliser in the 84th minute, to steal the Canaries' top scorer's thunder, who played the full game.

The appearance moved Pukki clear of former Chelsea striker Mikael Forssell on 88 caps, with only five players having more in the Nordic nation's history, led by former Ajax, Barcelona and Liverpool forward Jari Litmanen still way out in front on 137.

Litmanen scored 32 goals for his country during his career and Pukki is now level with Forssell in second place on 29 goals, having also scored two in the Nations League in November.

Next up for the Finns is a qualifier in Ukraine on Sunday (7.45pm) and a friendly in Switzerland on Wednesday, which Norwich are hoping their top scorer won't start as they have a Championship game at Preston less than 48 hours later, on Good Friday.

It proved a disappointing evening for Canaries keeper Tim Krul though, starting as Holland slumped to a shock 4-2 qualifying defeat in Turkey.

- Click here for the full schedule of City players potentially in international action