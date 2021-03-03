City take 'massive step' to the Premier League admits McLean
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean admitted the Canaries have taken a ‘massive step’ towards the Premier League following their 1-0 win over promotion rivals Brentford at Carrow Road.
Emi Buendia got the only goal of the game in the first half to put the Canaries 10 points clear of their nearest rivals and 13 points ahead of third place.
“It’s a massive step – we knew the position that we could put ourselves in but there’s 12 games to go so we will see what happens,” said McLean. “It was always going to be a tough game but we dug in and got the job done.”
Buendia proved the difference between the two sides as the little Argentine ghosted in from the right flank before arrowing a left-footed shot into the bottom corner.
It was Buendia’s 10th goal of the season and McLean believes the 24-year-old showed why many consider him to be the best player outside the top-flight.
“He’s a joy to play with and he just keeps producing - we’re lucky to have him really,” McLean told Sky Sports. “I think he’s the standout player in this league – I don’t think anyone would argue with that. Hopefully he can keep doing that.”
City’s defensive display was perhaps the most impressive aspect on what could prove to be a defining result in their season.
Most Read
- 1 MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries win clash of the top two
- 2 Farke would rather have a drink with Guardiola than Town's new boss next season
- 3 City ready to fight fire with fire against Toney and the Bees
- 4 Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' stirring 1-0 Championship win against Brentford
- 5 'Quality' City loanee 'unlucky with injuries' during Rovers spell, says Johnson
- 6 Norwich City v Brentford: everything you need to know
- 7 Millwall forward praises City's defensive steel
- 8 TEAM NEWS: Cantwell will miss City's clash with title rivals Brentford
- 9 Farke praises 'really focused' City stars as he plays down hype around Brentford battle
- 10 'Involved in many chances' - Hernandez finding his rhythm for Canaries
Despite being the top goalscorers in the Championship, Brentford were kept at arm’s length all evening with McLean’s partnership with Oliver Skipp helping to restrict the service to the division’s top scorer Ivan Toney.
Only a late flurry provided any alarm in the second period and McLean believes City are proving to be a more rounded side to the one that stormed to the Championship title in 2019.
“I think we are conceding a lot less goals and we’re harder to beat, harder to play against,” he added. “I don’t have the words for Skippy... this season he’s played every minute... outstanding.”