Will Klose be back at Carrow Road next season - with Robins?

Chris Lakey

Published: 5:00 PM June 3, 2022
Updated: 5:40 PM June 3, 2022
Former Norwich City favourite Timm Klose has signed a new deal with Bristol City - Credit: PA

Timm Klose is set for a return to Carrow Road next season after signing a new deal with Championship rivals Bristol City. 

The 34-year-old Swiss defender – who made 128 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries after joining from VfL Wolfsburg in 2016 - has signed a one-year deal, with the option of a further year. 

Klose featured in all 18 Championship fixtures for Bristol City after joining them in January. 

“I’ve really enjoyed by time at the club since arriving in January and I felt an instant connection with the players, staff and fanbase,” he said. 

“I’m glad that I’ve come into the squad and managed to contribute at both ends of the pitch as we finished the season with a bit of momentum, which hopefully we can bring into the season ahead 

“I’d also like to thank (manager) Nigel (Pearson) and the club for giving me the opportunity to continue my journey with Bristol City.” 

Meanwhile, Canaries defender Rocky Bushiri looks set to return to the club after Scottish Premiership side Hibernian, where he spent the second half of the season on loan, opted not to take up the option to buy. 

