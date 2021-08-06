Canaries transfer target left out of German cup tie

Published: 3:12 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM August 6, 2021

Canaries target Josh Sargent has been left out of the Werder Bremen squad for a weekend cup game, ahead of a move away from the German club - Credit: DPA/PA Images

Josh Sargent's move to Norwich City appears to have moved a step closer.

The American striker has been left out of the Werder Bremen squad for their cup game away to VfL Osnabrück on Saturday.

The 21-year-old United States international did not take part in Werder's final training session on Friday - because of his impending move to the Premier League with City.

"We are about to finalize a transfer with a foreign club," said Werder's sporting director Frank Baumann.

“As a result, Josh told us that he would not be able to play on Saturday. We then released him from the final training session."

He added: "Josh has said that he is not in the right frame of mind to play. "

Sargent will reportedly cost City a €10m fee.