Canaries transfer target left out of German cup tie
Published: 3:12 PM August 6, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM August 6, 2021
- Credit: DPA/PA Images
Josh Sargent's move to Norwich City appears to have moved a step closer.
The American striker has been left out of the Werder Bremen squad for their cup game away to VfL Osnabrück on Saturday.
The 21-year-old United States international did not take part in Werder's final training session on Friday - because of his impending move to the Premier League with City.
"We are about to finalize a transfer with a foreign club," said Werder's sporting director Frank Baumann.
“As a result, Josh told us that he would not be able to play on Saturday. We then released him from the final training session."
He added: "Josh has said that he is not in the right frame of mind to play. "
Sargent will reportedly cost City a €10m fee.
Most Read
- 1 City closing in on Werder Bremen striker
- 2 Tzolis poised to complete Canaries switch
- 3 'Doesn't bother me' - Warnock welcomes City chief's Boro move
- 4 Farke wants more from City striker
- 5 WINDOW WATCH: City transfer news and views
- 6 Ex-striker says Canaries need to be smarter in Premier League
- 7 Norwich City transfer rumours: City set £40m price tag for Villa target Cantwell
- 8 No club record bid from City for Armstrong
- 9 Gilmour and Lees-Melou hit the spot for City
- 10 Canaries transfer target left out of German cup tie
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus