Published: 9:41 AM March 2, 2021 Updated: 9:51 AM March 2, 2021

Oliver Skipp is hugged by Emi Buendia after scoring for Norwich at Birmingham, with captain Grant Hanley, right, joining the celebrations. All three are in the Championship Team of the Month compiled by WhoScored.com - Credit: Picture by Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Three Norwich City players have been named in the Championship Team of the Month compiled by stats experts WhoScored.com.

Emi Buendia have been named in the official Championship Team of the Week after four of the last five game days - which is also decided using the WhoScored ratings - of which the Canaries have won all five, so there's little surprise to see the creative maestro included.

Also in the Team of the Month though are skipper Grant Hanley and Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp, following the leaders' five wins on the spin.

Buendia returned from a two-game ban with two goals and four assists from his five matches in February, earning him the highest ranking for the month across the division of 8.31 - as the only player to average above eight out of 10.

Hanley and Skipp also featured in the 2-0 loss at Swansea at the start of the month that Buendia missed but three clean sheets during the five victories which have followed earn their inclusion.

Scotland centre-back Hanley is rated at 7.41 for the month for his displays, after winning a total of 35 aerial duels and 35 clearances during those five matches.

For the season as a whole, only three players are rated higher than Hanley (7.28) by WhoScored: Cardiff striker Kieffer Moore (7.68), Buendia (7.66) and Brentford star Ivan Toney (7.47).

England Under-21 midfielder Skipp is alongside Max Aarons as the only players to have started all 33 of City's Championship games so far this season.

The Spurs loanee scored the first goal of his senior career during the 3-1 win at Birmingham, with Sky Sports highlighting in their analysis of the Team of the Month that Skipp made more accurate passes (321) than any midfielder in the division during February.

There is a former Norwich player in the monthly team too, striker Carlton Morris.

The 25-year-old former FA Youth Cup winner cut short a loan at MK Dons to join Barnsley permanently in January, in a deal reportedly worth around £250,000 as he was in the last six months of his contract.

Three goals and an assist during a five-game winning streak has helped push the Tykes to within just a point of the play-off places, with a game in hand on sixth-placed Bournemouth as well.

Championship Team of the Month for February: Dillion Phillips (Cardiff) - 7.04; Cyrus Christie (Nottm Forest) - 7.03, Michal Helik (Barnsley) - 7.67, Grant Hanley (Norwich) - 7.41, Kristian Pedersen (Birmingham) - 7.18, Emi Buendia (Norwich) - 8.31, Oliver Skipp (Norwich) - 7.28, Will Vaulks (Cardiff) - 7.23; Carlton Morris (Barnsley) - 7.49, Kieffer Moore (Cardiff) - 7.97, Ivan Toney (Brentford) - 7.49.