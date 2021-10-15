Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Dickson-Peters double not enough for young Canaries

Author Picture Icon

Chris Lakey

Published: 4:23 PM October 15, 2021    Updated: 4:30 PM October 15, 2021
Tom Dickson-Peters of Norwich City in action during the Papa Johns Trophy match at Stadium MK, Milto

Tom Dickson-Peters was on target again for Norwich City U23s, but his double couldn't prevent them from losing at Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Under-23s went down 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League 2 Division 2 clash at Burnley.

Burnley were in charge for the opening half an hour and took charge with goals from Michael Mellon and Joe McGlynn.

But Alan Neilson's City side rallied and just before half-time pulled a goal back through Tom Dickson-Peters.

Shae Hutchinson levelled for City soon after the break, but Burnley restored their two-goal advantage thanks to goals from Jacob Bedeau and Ne-Jai Tucker.

Dickson-Peters made it 10 goals in his last 10 games with five minutes remaining, but City couldn't manage another equaliser.

City's Under-23s next face Birmingham City at The Walks next Friday (7pm).

Burnley U23s: Waller, Armstrong, Glennon, Helm, Thomas (Rooney 74), Bedeau, Tucker (Costelloe 72), Woods, Mellon, McGlynn (Thompson 76), Dodgson. Subs not used: Allen, Vaughan.

Most Read

  1. 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries set to make January bid for Aberdeen star
  2. 2 Why leaving Brighton was the ‘best decision’ of City midfielder’s career
  3. 3 TEAM NEWS: Normann and Cantwell fit for City's battle with Brighton
  1. 4 'They're fighting' - Brighton boss believes City will find first win soon
  2. 5 'They need to step up' - City legend wants more from summer signings
  3. 6 Iwan Roberts: Jet-setting Canaries have never had it so good!
  4. 7 STAT ATTACK: Hanley stands out for Canaries amid early struggles
  5. 8 Ian Clarke: I'd absolutely love it if Norwich City can stick it to the critics
  6. 9 Norwich City accept police invite to help tackle online racism
  7. 10 Hoolahan helped youngster during 'very stressful' time after City release

Goals: Mellon 8, McGlynn 13, Bedeau 52, Tucker 70.

Norwich City U23s: Rose, Giurgi, Earley, Tomkinson, Warner, Khumbeni, Rowe, Clarke, Hutchinson, Dickson-Peters, Kamara. Subs not used: Hills, Berry, Duffy, Shipley

Goals: Dickson-Peters 44, 85, Hutchinson 49.


Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Billy Gilmour of Norwich in action during the Premier League match at Carrow Road, NorwichPicture

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Poll

Should Gilmour start for City against Seagulls?

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his sides 1st goal from the penalty spot during the Premie

Video

Finland record relief for City star as Litmanen sends message

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Chris Br

Interview

Meet the former City academy coach now a manager in Iceland aged 29

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Teemu Pukki of Norwich celebrates scoring his side‚Äôs 1st goal during the Premier League match at C

Norwich City vs Brighton & Hove Albion | Opinion

Supply line is crucial to Pukki continuing the party with City

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon