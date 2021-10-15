Dickson-Peters double not enough for young Canaries
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City Under-23s went down 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League 2 Division 2 clash at Burnley.
Burnley were in charge for the opening half an hour and took charge with goals from Michael Mellon and Joe McGlynn.
But Alan Neilson's City side rallied and just before half-time pulled a goal back through Tom Dickson-Peters.
Shae Hutchinson levelled for City soon after the break, but Burnley restored their two-goal advantage thanks to goals from Jacob Bedeau and Ne-Jai Tucker.
Dickson-Peters made it 10 goals in his last 10 games with five minutes remaining, but City couldn't manage another equaliser.
City's Under-23s next face Birmingham City at The Walks next Friday (7pm).
Burnley U23s: Waller, Armstrong, Glennon, Helm, Thomas (Rooney 74), Bedeau, Tucker (Costelloe 72), Woods, Mellon, McGlynn (Thompson 76), Dodgson. Subs not used: Allen, Vaughan.
Most Read
- 1 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries set to make January bid for Aberdeen star
- 2 Why leaving Brighton was the ‘best decision’ of City midfielder’s career
- 3 TEAM NEWS: Normann and Cantwell fit for City's battle with Brighton
- 4 'They're fighting' - Brighton boss believes City will find first win soon
- 5 'They need to step up' - City legend wants more from summer signings
- 6 Iwan Roberts: Jet-setting Canaries have never had it so good!
- 7 STAT ATTACK: Hanley stands out for Canaries amid early struggles
- 8 Ian Clarke: I'd absolutely love it if Norwich City can stick it to the critics
- 9 Norwich City accept police invite to help tackle online racism
- 10 Hoolahan helped youngster during 'very stressful' time after City release
Goals: Mellon 8, McGlynn 13, Bedeau 52, Tucker 70.
Norwich City U23s: Rose, Giurgi, Earley, Tomkinson, Warner, Khumbeni, Rowe, Clarke, Hutchinson, Dickson-Peters, Kamara. Subs not used: Hills, Berry, Duffy, Shipley
Goals: Dickson-Peters 44, 85, Hutchinson 49.