Dickson-Peters double not enough for young Canaries

Published: 4:23 PM October 15, 2021 Updated: 4:30 PM October 15, 2021

Tom Dickson-Peters was on target again for Norwich City U23s, but his double couldn't prevent them from losing at Burnley - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City Under-23s went down 4-3 in a thrilling Premier League 2 Division 2 clash at Burnley.

Burnley were in charge for the opening half an hour and took charge with goals from Michael Mellon and Joe McGlynn.

But Alan Neilson's City side rallied and just before half-time pulled a goal back through Tom Dickson-Peters.

Shae Hutchinson levelled for City soon after the break, but Burnley restored their two-goal advantage thanks to goals from Jacob Bedeau and Ne-Jai Tucker.

Dickson-Peters made it 10 goals in his last 10 games with five minutes remaining, but City couldn't manage another equaliser.

City's Under-23s next face Birmingham City at The Walks next Friday (7pm).

Burnley U23s: Waller, Armstrong, Glennon, Helm, Thomas (Rooney 74), Bedeau, Tucker (Costelloe 72), Woods, Mellon, McGlynn (Thompson 76), Dodgson. Subs not used: Allen, Vaughan.

Goals: Mellon 8, McGlynn 13, Bedeau 52, Tucker 70.

Norwich City U23s: Rose, Giurgi, Earley, Tomkinson, Warner, Khumbeni, Rowe, Clarke, Hutchinson, Dickson-Peters, Kamara. Subs not used: Hills, Berry, Duffy, Shipley

Goals: Dickson-Peters 44, 85, Hutchinson 49.



