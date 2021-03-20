Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers - all you need to know

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM March 20, 2021   
Teemu Pukki of Norwich against Blackburn

Teemu Pukki celebrates after scoring Norwich's winner at Blackburn in December - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City are looking for a record 10th league win in a row when they face Rovers at Carrow Road on Saturday (3pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.      

   
Team news   

Emi Buendia is available after missing the midweek win at Nottingham Forest following the birth of his second child. Lukas Rupp is out with a hamstring issue. Striker Adam Idah had undergone hernia surgery. Sam Byram (hamstring) won’t return this season while goalkeeper Michael McGovern (hamstring) is scheduled to re-join team training this month. 

Tom Trybull, on loan to Blackburn from Norwich, is ineligible. Lewis Travis is doubtful because of a hip injury. Adam Armstrong, Lewis Holtby and Bradley Johnson all look set to feature. 


Form guide 

Norwich (first): W-W-W-W-W 

Wednesday (15th): L-W-D-L-D 

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke at Nottingham Forest

Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Rovers 

“It will be tough. They are a good side, good in possession and there is not much pressure on them so I am sure they will go for it. It will be difficult task there is no doubt about that. They are an unbelievable dangerous team and they can beat each and every opponent. Especially in the offence they have many options and they are a good footballing side, so I expect a tough test for us tomorrow." 

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray 

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Tony Mowbray on Norwich    

“The games are all really tight, Swansea could have gone either way, was a draw, the games are tight. Is Norwich going to be any different? They’re looking for their 10th victory on the bounce, will they blow us away and score lots of goals on the day? They might do, but it might be another tight game and let’s see if we can win it 1-0 or 2-1.” 

Kenny McLean of Norwich and Darragh Lenihan of Blackburn Rovers

Norwich City midfielder Kenny McLean in action during the win at Blackburn - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

December 12, 2020 

Blackburn Rovers 1 Norwich City 2 

Teemu Pukki put City ahead midway through the first half but it was all square on 59 minutes through Harvey Elliott. Six minutes later Pukki struck again as City brought home the points. 

Norwich midfielder Emi Buendia sent off by Keith Stroud against Middlesbrough

Referee Keith Stroud sends off Emi Buendia during the game against Middlesbrough in January - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee 

Keith Stroud 

In 29 league and cup games this season has shown 79 yellow cards and two reds – the last one to Canaries midfielder Emi Buendia during the goalless draw at home to Middlesbrough at the end of January. 


How can I watch? 
The match is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow. Non-season ticket holders can watch the match on iFollow as well, by purchasing a £10 match pass. 

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   


Prediction      

Rovers struggling after a decent start to the season. Can’t see them stopping the City juggernaut: 2-0. 



