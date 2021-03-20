Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers - all you need to know
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Norwich City are looking for a record 10th league win in a row when they face Rovers at Carrow Road on Saturday (3pm). We run down all the key points you need to know.
Team news
Emi Buendia is available after missing the midweek win at Nottingham Forest following the birth of his second child. Lukas Rupp is out with a hamstring issue. Striker Adam Idah had undergone hernia surgery. Sam Byram (hamstring) won’t return this season while goalkeeper Michael McGovern (hamstring) is scheduled to re-join team training this month.
Tom Trybull, on loan to Blackburn from Norwich, is ineligible. Lewis Travis is doubtful because of a hip injury. Adam Armstrong, Lewis Holtby and Bradley Johnson all look set to feature.
Form guide
Norwich (first): W-W-W-W-W
Wednesday (15th): L-W-D-L-D
Daniel Farke on Rovers
Most Read
- 1 PRESSER LIVE: City v Rovers - Buendia back; Rupp out, Idah undergoes surgery
- 2 'Football is a dog eat dog world' - Godfrey on his debt to the Canaries
- 3 'It was close to perfect' - Farke on Premier League admirers
- 4 Is this the end for Wes? Don't you believe it, says U's team-mate
- 5 Injury boost for Blackburn - but no Tom Trybull
- 6 'The lads have been unreal' - Dowell hoping to help City seal the deal
- 7 Can Farke's men emulate Norwich City's record-breaking class of '86?
- 8 Krul earns Dutch World Cup call up
- 9 'As good a Championship team as I've ever seen play' - Holloway lauds City
- 10 Swans boss admits Norwich will 'take some catching' in the race for promotion
“It will be tough. They are a good side, good in possession and there is not much pressure on them so I am sure they will go for it. It will be difficult task there is no doubt about that. They are an unbelievable dangerous team and they can beat each and every opponent. Especially in the offence they have many options and they are a good footballing side, so I expect a tough test for us tomorrow."
Tony Mowbray on Norwich
“The games are all really tight, Swansea could have gone either way, was a draw, the games are tight. Is Norwich going to be any different? They’re looking for their 10th victory on the bounce, will they blow us away and score lots of goals on the day? They might do, but it might be another tight game and let’s see if we can win it 1-0 or 2-1.”
Last time they met
December 12, 2020
Blackburn Rovers 1 Norwich City 2
Teemu Pukki put City ahead midway through the first half but it was all square on 59 minutes through Harvey Elliott. Six minutes later Pukki struck again as City brought home the points.
Referee
Keith Stroud
In 29 league and cup games this season has shown 79 yellow cards and two reds – the last one to Canaries midfielder Emi Buendia during the goalless draw at home to Middlesbrough at the end of January.
How can I watch?
The match is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow. Non-season ticket holders can watch the match on iFollow as well, by purchasing a £10 match pass.
You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com
Prediction
Rovers struggling after a decent start to the season. Can’t see them stopping the City juggernaut: 2-0.