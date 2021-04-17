Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Norwich City v Bournemouth - all you need to know

Chris Lakey

Published: 6:00 AM April 17, 2021   
Tim Krul and Christoph Zimmermann of Norwich against Bournemouth

Tim Krul and Christoph Zimmermann combine to deny Joshua King during the defeat at Bournemouth in September - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Will this be the day for Norwich City? A home win over Bournemouth (8pm kick-off) would see them promoted – but it could happen earlier, depending on what results in the matches involving Swansea and Brentford. We run down all the key points you need to know.      

 

Emi Buendia of Norwich at Derby

Emi Buendia of Norwich is fit after taking a bang on the ankle at Derby - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Team news   

Midfielder Emi Buendia is fit after a bang on the ankle last weekend. Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is out for the rest of the season. Striker Adam Idah (hernia) and goalkeeper Michael McGovern (hamstring) have returned to full training. Ben Gibson (ankle) and Sam Byram (hamstring) are out long term. Christoph Zimmermann (hamstring) may appear before the end of the season. 

For Bournemouth, striker Shane Long is a doubt because of a groin problem. Junior Stanislas returned as a sub against Huddersfield in midweek after illness. 

Form guide

Norwich (first): W-D-D-W-W 

Bournemouth (5th): W-W-W-W-W 

Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke against Blackburn

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke on Bournemouth 

“We want to win as many points as possible and it will be great to bring it over the line tomorrow, but we face a really good opponent in Bournemouth who are also greedy to win this game and we have to be respectful and fully switched on” 

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate

Bournemouth manager Jonathan Woodgate - Credit: PA

Jonathan Woodgate on Norwich 

 “We can’t always just talk about what Norwich are going to do, it’s about what Bournemouth are going to do. I’ll be implementing that to the players like I normally do – what can we do to beat them? It’s not about how much they can hurt you. Okay, we make slight adjustments into what you believe in" 


Arnaut Danjuma of Bournemouth and Lukas Rupp of Norwich

Action from City's loss at Bournemouth early in the season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Last time they met      

September 27, 2020 

Bournemouth 1 Norwich City 0  

A 35th-minute goal from Arnaut Groeneveld settled the issue. City had a couple of penalty shouts but failed to make the most of a good spell at the start of the second half. 

Pedro of Chelsea is sent off by Referee Graham Scott against Norwich

Match referee Graham Scott - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Referee 

Graham Scott 

In 22 Premier, Championship and cup games, he has shown 61 yellow cards and four reds. Last time he officiated a City game was in the FA Cup at Chelsea in January 2018 when he sent off two home players in extra-time before Chelsea won on penalties. 

How can I watch? 
The match is available for season ticket holders to watch for free on iFollow. It is also live on Sky Sports.  

You can follow our live coverage at pinkun.com   

Prediction      

Bournemouth are bang in form. If City need to win to be promoted, then it’s 2-1. If they don’t, then a draw. Otherwise, sit on a fence... 


