Published: 6:00 AM March 2, 2021

Emi Buendia is relishing the buzz of a top-of-the-table encounter at Carrow Road, as Norwich City prepare for the attacking threats of Championship title rivals Brentford.

City face the Bees in a televised 5.30pm kick-off on Wednesday sitting seven points clear of their opponents after sealing a fifth consecutive victory when winning 2-0 at Wycombe on Sunday.

“Each and every game in this league is difficult but when you play against a side like them, who are top of the table with us and fighting for the same goal as us, these are the games that every player wants to play in," said Buendia.

“So we have to prepare for the game in the best way and try to play the best for us to beat them.”

Brentford have bounced back from play-off final defeat to local rivals Fulham to be in the promotion mix again and are the division's top scorers with 61 goals, 14 more than Norwich, although they have conceded 10 more than the leaders.

“They always had really good players, like Neal Maupay and (Ollie) Watkins who they sold to Villa, and now they have (Ivan) Toney scoring goals," continued Buendia, with former Peterborough striker Toney the division's top scorer with 25 goals to his name.

“So they are a team that always create a lot of chances, they have the top scorer in the league so they are a really difficult opponent.

“We have to be focused in defending against their style and focused on trying to play our style to create the chances to get the win.”

Following the Canaries' loss at Swansea at the start of last month the Bees had briefly knocked Daniel Farke's team off top spot for the first time in over two months.

Three successive defeats, combined with Norwich winning five on the spin, saw that lead prove to be short-lived but they have retained second place thanks to home wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Swansea in the past week.

“They were in a really good shape for a lot of games but then they had a little dip, like we had a few games before," continued City's creative ace.

“But now we have won five games in a row and this is a really good shape for us. This is what makes the difference in this league because it is really difficult to get wins in a row.

“So really pleased with the performance of the team in the last few weeks.”

The 24-year-old midfielder has played a pivotal role in City's promotion charge, with nine goals and 10 assists, and continues to enjoy the attacking style of play deployed by Farke even if it has been tweaked slightly this season for greater defensive strength.

“It is important to keep the structure year on year, I am happy to play here," Buendia concluded. "I always say that I am really happy to be in this place and I really enjoy to play this football for this club.

“So I just try to do my best to give back to the club and for the fans. I’m really happy for our performance during this season, by the team and by myself – and hopefully we can get promoted again all together.”