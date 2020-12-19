Cardiff are 'full of confidence' ahead of City clash

Published: 6:30 AM December 19, 2020

Cardiff will arrive at Carrow Road feeling 'full of confidence' according to manager Neil Harris, after five wins from their last six games ahead of a clash with Championship leaders Norwich City.

The Bluebirds bounced back from a 2-0 defeat to Welsh rivals Swansea with a 3-2 home win over Birmingham on Wednesday, thanks to a header from centre-back Sean Morrison in the 89th minute, putting them 10th and just three points adrift of the play-off places.

“We’ll go to Norwich full of confidence,” Harris said ahead of today's game (12.30pm kick-off). “They are a top side with top players in their squad, as well as the manager. You can see that from their points tally.

“The next two fixtures are tough. It’s going to be a tough seven days for us, going to Norwich and then playing Brentford at home. They are two sides that fully I expect to be right up there in the top six.

"I said before that whoever comes above Watford will have a top three finish, but we’ve gone to Watford and Stoke, two teams then in the top five, and won at both places.”

Harris welcomes back midfielder Joe Ralls from a one-game suspension and also expects to have winger Josh Murphy in action against his former club, having missed the Birmingham game through illness.

However, he is still without on-loan Arsenal right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, experienced creative midfielder Lee Tomlin, top scorer Kieffer Moore and fellow striker Isaac Vassell through injury.

Giant striker Moore was the particularly big blow, with a serious hamstring injury suffered by the Wales international during the derby defeat to Swansea, having scored eight goals this season.

“Consistency is key, putting runs together at key moments," Harris continued, speaking to his club's official website. "We’ve got more points than we had at this stage last year.

"Some teams have started really well, but things change quickly in the Championship. We came from behind on Wednesday to win, and came from behind against Stoke as well.

“We have 15 points from 18 in the Championship. We’re showing that we can compete with the top sides, and we have to show that again in the next seven days. Hopefully we have one or two players back from injury or suspension.”