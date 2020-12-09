Tickets go on sale for Norwich City clash against Cardiff City

Published: 10:32 AM December 9, 2020

Norwich City fans are back at Carrow Road for Sheffield Wednesday's visit for only the second time this season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City have made 2,000 tickets available for their Championship clash against Cardiff City on Saturday, December 19 (12.30pm kick-off)

City had 2,000 supporters for their home clash against Sheffield Wednesday and are expected to have the same number for the visit of Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night.

Tickets for their home clash against the Bluebirds later this month went on sale to season ticket holders on Wednesday morning.

The procedure will be as follows:

Wednesday, December 9 (9am) - Tickets go on sale to season ticket holders who HAVE NOT purchased a match ticket for Preston, Sheffield Wed, or Nottingham Forest

Thursday December 10 (9am) - Tickets go on sale to season ticket holders that HAVE purchased a ticket for (Preston, Sheffield Wednesday, or Nottingham Forest

Friday, December 11 (9am) - Tickets are on sale to all home and away members that HAVE NOT purchased a match ticket for Preston, Sheffield Wednesday or Nottingham Forest

Friday, December 11 (9am) - Tickets are on sale to all home and away members that HAVE purchased a match ticket, (Preston, Sheffield Wed or Nottingham Forest)





All supporters are only allowed one seat per supporter number and all tickets will be located in the South Stand with socially distanced seating allocated.

Strict COVID-19 protocols and guidelines such as laned entry systems, temperature checks and more will remain in place at Carrow Road. Further details will be communicated to supporters who are successful in applying for match tickets.

As the club continue to work through the COVID-19 pandemic under its self-financed model, a new ticket pricing structure has been implemented for the remainder of the 2020-21 season.

Pricing

Adults £30

Over-65s £20

Under-18s £10

Tickets can be purchased online at tickets.canaries.co.uk or over the phone on 01603 721902 (option 1) from 9am on Wednesday, December 9.

Tickets will not be available to purchase in-person at either the Carrow Road ticket office or the club’s city centre Fan Hub.

Further details on ticketing applications for the club’s remaining fixtures in December and beyond will be released by City in due course.