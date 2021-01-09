MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries take on Sky Blues in FA Cup
Norwich City take a break from the Championship promotion race to take on Coventry in the FA Cup third round this lunchtime (kick-off 12pm).
The third round tie brings the Sky Blues back to Carrow Road less than two months since they grabbed a 1-1 draw thanks to a late goal from Maxime Biamou in late November, when the Canaries were at the peak of their injury crisis.
Former City striker Mark Robins led the visitors to automatic promotion from League One last season and have made a decent start to the season, winning 2-1 at Millwall last weekend to put them seven points clear of the relegation zone at the halfway point of the campaign.
Norwich sit four points clear at the top of the Championship and came close to the FA Cup semi-finals as a Premier League team last year, falling to a 2-1 home defeat to Manchester United in extra-time in the quarter-finals.
More prevalent perhaps though is the 2018-19 season when Daniel Farke engineered a Championship title win, when a much-changed team lost 1-0 at Carrow Road to League One side Portsmouth, with defender Grant Hanley sent off in the first half.
Coventry, who won the FA Cup in 1987, made it to the fourth round last season and took Championship side Birmingham to a replay before being beaten 4-1 on penalties.
