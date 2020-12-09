Published: 6:30 PM December 9, 2020 Updated: 9:59 PM December 9, 2020

Norwich City will try to reclaim top spot in the Championship table when they take on Nottingham Forest this evening - and you can follow all of the updates from Carrow Road with our reporters.

The Canaries have lost just one of their last 12 games but saw Bournemouth edge ahead of them at the summit on goal difference thanks to a 0-0 draw at Swansea on Tuesday night.

City won 2-1 at home against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while Forest were beaten 2-0 at Reading.

Former Norwich boss Chris Hughton has won three of his first 12 games in charge but his team haven't scored in any of their last five matches.

Up to 2,000 supporters are again allowed to attend the game, after City fans returned to Carrow Road at the weekend.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in the live blog above