Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

MATCHDAY RECAP: City beat Forest to reclaim top spot

Author Picture Icon

David Freezer

Published: 6:30 PM December 9, 2020    Updated: 9:59 PM December 9, 2020
Norwich City players gather in a huddle before the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwic

Norwich City return to Carrow Road action against Nottingham Forest this evening - Credit: PA

Norwich City will try to reclaim top spot in the Championship table when they take on Nottingham Forest this evening - and you can follow all of the updates from Carrow Road with our reporters.

The Canaries have lost just one of their last 12 games but saw Bournemouth edge ahead of them at the summit on goal difference thanks to a 0-0 draw at Swansea on Tuesday night.

City won 2-1 at home against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, while Forest were beaten 2-0 at Reading.

Former Norwich boss Chris Hughton has won three of his first 12 games in charge but his team haven't scored in any of their last five matches.

Up to 2,000 supporters are again allowed to attend the game, after City fans returned to Carrow Road at the weekend.

- You can follow all the updates, analysis and reaction from Carrow Road with our reporters in the live blog above

Most Read

  1. 1 MATCHDAY LIVE: Canaries face Reading hoping to create distance from chasing pack
  2. 2 Reading v Norwich City: everything you need to know
  3. 3 City striker undergoes second kidney transplant
  1. 4 Royal appointment for trusty McGovern
  2. 5 PRESSER LIVE: Reading v Norwich City - No Krul, no Rupp
  3. 6 Reading chief hails 'fantastic' Canaries
  4. 7 Not perfect but good enough for Farke
  5. 8 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries striker wanted by Championship rivals
  6. 9 Buendia back in top gear for Farke
  7. 10 STARTING XIs: City make two changes for Reading clash

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Opinion

Canaries debate: Incomings and outgoings - what will Norwich City do in...

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

King's Lynn Town FC

Sky's the limit for Norwich City youngster

Chris Lakey

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Chris Goreham: Why I'm not to blame if Buendia moves in January

Chris Goreham

person

Opinion

Love is all you need for Farke and Norwich City

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus